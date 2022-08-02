Frank and Wilson Elementary schools prepare for first day of school on Friday

Teachers and staff at Frank and Wilson elementary schools are excited for the school year to commence Friday morning, which will be the 12th year of early starts for the two schools.

The school calendars, which are classified as "extended calendars," present benefits to students and teachers, such as reducing the "summer slide."

"We've had teachers refer to it as the summer slide, and it's anywhere from one and a half to two years regression that we see in students," said Beth Smith, a Kindergarten teacher at Frank Elementary. "We've seen that we haven't been having this happen now with our shorter summer, and (with) the enrichment we have in between, we've seen really positive growth."

The extended year calendar offers two weeks of enrichment after three of the four quarters in the academic year end. In those two weeks, students have the option to either take a break or continue in enrichment activities at the school.

"We do have to have a curriculum connection, but we're able to teach enrichment topics and activities that the kids don't normally have in their curriculum as long as it's tied to our math, science, English social studies," Smith said.

Rhonda Lopez, principal of Wilson Elementary School, said the enrichment allows teachers in her school to write their own curriculum that is still tied to education standards.

"Teachers get so excited because it's one time that they get to do what they're passionate about so long as it's tied to the standards," Lopez said. "They can have that opportunity to write some of their own curriculum so they do those things they love."

The break is also helpful for teachers, who have the option to teach or take a break during the enrichment weeks.

"One of the benefits we found out is that it's really helped combat teacher burnout because there's two weeks off after every quarter," said Heather Connolly, the new regional coordinator for elementary schools. "So they can use that as a break or they can teach our enrichment and make a little extra money or they can do both."

After teaching through the COVID-19 pandemic and pandemic-related uncertainty, the staff at Frank and Wilson are excited to return to a sense of normalcy.

"I'm feeling excited to be in school this year," Lopez said. "Last year I was still like, 'Oh, what's going to happen? Are we going to be doing this? I think that fear is gone. We're really rejuvenated and excited for what's coming."

Lopez said she spent a lot of time working with students last year to help them adjust to being in a classroom again because kids were mentally and emotionally stuck in the same spot they were at when the pandemic started.

"We're still working, but I think it's going to be so much better right now than it was before," Lopez said. "Kids are excited to come back to school, they're more acclimated to being in school again, we make up some of that social emotional (and) developmental progress and I think we're all feeling better."

Erik Schlick, the new principal of Frank Elementary, said he was excited to get to know students and staff at the school.

"For me, I've never worked at an expeditionary learning school so there's a lot for me to learn," Schlick said. "I'm looking forward to learning with the staff."

For students and parents who are interested in meeting teachers, receiving registration help or visiting the school, Frank and Wilson will each hold open house events on Wednesday. The open house at Frank will be held from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., and the one at Wilson will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.