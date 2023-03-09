Among several other chili competitors at the American Legion Post 21 chili cook-off, Franks Diner claimed the top spot and the $130 in prize money, which was then donated back to the American Legion Post.

Donna Lewens claimed second place, and Sommers Fire Department claimed third.

The cook-off, which was held Feb. 25, brought in community members throughout the afternoon to enjoy several tastes of all varieties of chilis. Donations made at the event helped to support the Legion Post and Badger Boys and Girls State delegates.

"We're looking forward to next year's cook-off," said Kenosha County American Legion Council Commander Tom Visintainer.