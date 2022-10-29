 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Free Narcan training, kit offered Sunday in Kenosha

The Kenosha Education Association is partnering with Kenosha County Public Health to offer NARCAN training to all educators, students, and community members at the Kenosha Union Club on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Sue Kahler, substance abuse prevention coordinator for Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health in Bismarck, North Dakota, demonstrates Narcan, which revives people from opioid overdoses.

During the training, attendees will learn: What is addiction/What causes it? What is an opiate? Recognizing an opioid overdos; Responding to an opioid overdose; Laws and procedures related to Narcan/Naloxone;  Tips for preventing opioid overdoses; and suggested resources for family and friends.

After the session, all attendees will get a NARCAN kit to take home with them.

This training is free and open to the public. Anyone 12 years of age and up is able to be trained. You can register at https://forms.gle/vWc6X5DQbrsbogEN9.

