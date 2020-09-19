Free Twilight Jazz concert at Kemper Center Tuesday

Grab a blanket, pull up a chair, and join in some outstanding music at the Anderson Arts Center as Twilight Jazz hosts its final free, summer concert on the shores of Lake Michigan on Tuesday.
The concert will be from 7 to 9 p.m. at the center, 6603 Third Ave., and will feature the group “Jazz Spectrum.”
The concert marks the vocal quartet’s second appearance at Twilight Jazz. Jazz Spectrum is based in Mundelein, Ill., and has been performing in Illinois, Wisconsin and the UP since 1995. The quartet is backed by a swinging six piece instrumental ensemble of piano, bass, drums and three horns.
Their book consists of lyrics put to classic big band tunes made famous by Basie, Ellington and Goodman. Their style is reminiscent of The Manhattan Transfer, The Four Freshmen and Lambert, Hendricks and Ross. Ballads with rich harmonies, Doo Wop, and “good-time” 50’s Rock an’ Roll, round out a varied performance.
Their highly acclaimed arrangements and original vocalese lyrics are written by leader, Bob Zaun.
Learn more at https://www.jazzspectrum.com/.
Located on the south end of the Anderson Arts Center, all performances are free and open to the public. The grounds open at 6 p.m. and the performance begins at 7 p.m.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Unfortunately no alcohol carry-ins are allowed. A 50/50 raffle to support the Anderson Arts Center will be offered.
Socially distanced seating areas will be marked on the lawn, 6 feet apart. Seating will be first-come, first-served. There will be one entrance onto the lawn, off of Third Avenue.
Guests will be able to find an open 6-foot square marked on the lawn. All of the center staff and volunteers will be wearing masks, and they are encouraging guests to wear masks as well.
Staff members will be sanitizing the restrooms and all touched surfaces, including the bar area, regularly throughout the night. Hand sanitizing stations will be available throughout the grounds. Concessions will have socially distanced lines with only one person handling payments.
This is the 17th year for the Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series, one of Kenosha’s signature events, drawing crowds from throughout southern Wisconsin and Northern Illinois. Funds raised during the concert series support and sustain the Kemper Center, help to preserve the historic nature of the site and buildings, and help to promote the arts and art education in our community.
The Twilight Jazz Summer Concert Series is sponsored by Berkshire Hathaway, John and Susan Crawford, Design Partners, Dooley and Associates, First American Bank, FPS Finishing and Plating Service, Jockey, Kenosha Dentist, Knight Barry Title Group, Lake County Press, Palmen Motors, Prophet Wealth Management, Snap-on Inc., Spectrum Wealth Advisors, and Tithof Tile & Marble.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!