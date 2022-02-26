Freezin for a Reason to be held at Grace Lutheran Church

Most people would have to have a good reason to camp outdoors in Wisconsin in the middle of winter.

Some do because they are homeless.

Camping outdoors to help raise awareness for those who are homeless or in need of food is the intention of three Kenosha residents participating in the 2nd annual Freezin’ for a Reason.

From Sunday, at 2 p.m. until Monday at 9 p.m., the Rev. Jonathan Barker, Brandi Ferree and Sean Krajacic will be camping in front of Grace Lutheran Church, 2006 60th St., to raise awareness and donations for Grace Welcome Center, a ministry of Grace Lutheran Church.

“Every winter we have guests come to Grace Welcome Center who are living outside or in their cars all winter and we often find people sleeping in our church’s courtyard,” said Barker, pastor of Grace Lutheran Church.

During the event, residents are encouraged to drop off food and cash donations for the Welcome Center.

Ferree, a Grace Welcome Center volunteer, notes that the event raises awareness about food insecurity in Kenosha.

“Every week the Welcome Center serves 135 Kenosha families. The food we offer not only provides nutrition but a sense of security and wellbeing for our community,” she said.

The first Freezin’ for a Reason event held last January was organized by County Supervisor Andy Berg.

According to Barker, last year’s event brought in 8,483 pounds of food donations and raised and just a little over $12,000.

According to Barker, this year’s items list includes: jelly, syrup, pancake mix, hamburger and tuna helper, canned tuna and chicken, beef stew, mayo, spaghetti sauce, soup, rice, pasta, macaroni and cheese, zero below sleeping bags, winter boots (size 11, 12, and 13), and ski gloves.

“The goal this year is to fill a whole room from floor to ceiling with donated food,” he said.

Grace Welcome Center is a breakfast program that is open to the Uptown community every Thursday and Friday from 8:30 to 9:15 a.m. and is open as a food pantry on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

Financial gifts will go to replacing the parking lot at Grace Welcome Center. “Our parking lot is what enables guests to come through our drive-thru pantry each week,” Barker said.

Donations can be sent to Grace Welcome Center, Attn: Parking Lot Fund, 2006 60th St., Kenosha WI 53140 or given online at: https://gracekenosha.com/donations/ designated for “Freezin’ for a Reason.”

“It’s so important to remember that not all of our neighbors have a place to stay on these cold nights. We all get to go home after two days and one night to warm homes but there’s people in our community that don’t have that luxury and have to do this night after night,” Barker said.

