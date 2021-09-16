 Skip to main content
Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Great America
Are you ready for Halloween?

Me neither, but apparently the ghouls who run Fright Fest at Great America don’t care if we’re ready to be scared silly or not.

After missing out in 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the theme park in Gurnee, Ill., has undergone its spooky season extreme makeover and emerged as a dark world populated by zombies, werewolves, vampires and all manner of things that definitely go bump in the night.

The theme park’s 30th annual Fright Fest opened Sept. 18 and continues through Oct. 31, which means you have plenty of opportunities to come face to face with the undead.

Fright Fest each year features “scare zones,” haunted houses and spooky shows, all populated by a cast who go all out in the creepy makeup department.

Not into being scared? Have young children to entertain?

Before the sun sets, Fright Fest is a kinder, gentler Halloween experience, with new family-friendly shows and fun adventures like the Trick or Treat Trail. There are also plenty of chances to take selfies with the theme park's cuddly mascots, decked out in their finest Halloween season costumes.

Once the sun sets, however, "terror comes alive," according to theme park officials. "Only the bravest souls can withstand our haunted houses, scare zones and ghouls."

Scary highlights include:

  • The Uprising: As the sun sets each day of Fright Fest, an army of ghouls emerges ... and that’s the end of the much tamer during daylight hours.
  • Scare Zones: You’re never totally safe when wandering through Fright Fest. Be aware of ghouls lurking in these ghoul-populated areas.
  • Not our carousel: The park’s signature carousel near the entrance is surrounded by dark waters during Fright Fest.
  • "Love at First Fright": The musical in the Grand Music Hall is a Fright Fest tradition, with a few current events jokes added each season to update the show. Jack and Katie try to spend the night in a cemetery, and assorted ghouls, werewolves and vampires are out to get them. Be prepared for singing, dancing, corny jokes and a good time to be had by all.

Fright Fest also features haunted houses and, at the end of each night, visitors face The Witching Hour. During the final hour, the various Fright Fest creatures will gather at the front of the theme park, meaning you’ll have to run through a mob of the undead to escape to the safety of your vehicle. Good luck!

If you go

What: Fright Fest

Where: Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Ill.

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays through Oct. 31, plus Monday, Oct. 11, and Thursdays, Oct. 21 and 28.

Cost: Regular daily admission starts at $39.99, with discounts and coupons available. Go to www.sixflags.com to check for the latest deals. Also, 2022 season passes are on sale on the website and include Fright Fest admission.

No cash: Six Flags Great America only accepts card and mobile payments at all in-park locations, including parking toll booths, restaurants, retail stores, games and ticket windows. Visitors can convert cash to a prepaid debit card immediately inside the park entrance (or at one of the other Cash to Card kiosks located in the park).

Parking notice: Parking can only be paid for using a card or mobile payment method. For faster entry, purchase parking in advance online.

COVID-19 protocols: Face coverings are required at all indoor locations for all individuals over the age of 2, regardless of vaccination status. Face coverings are not mandatory outdoors but are recommended for unvaccinated individuals.

Information: www.sixflags.com/greatamerica or 847-249-4636.

