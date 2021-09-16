Fright Fest is back at Six Flags Great America

Are you ready for Halloween?

Me neither, but apparently the ghouls who run Fright Fest at Great America don’t care if we’re ready to be scared silly or not.

After missing out in 2019 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the theme park in Gurnee, Ill., has undergone its spooky season extreme makeover and emerged as a dark world populated by zombies, werewolves, vampires and all manner of things that definitely go bump in the night.

The theme park’s 30th annual Fright Fest opened Sept. 18 and continues through Oct. 31, which means you have plenty of opportunities to come face to face with the undead.

Fright Fest each year features “scare zones,” haunted houses and spooky shows, all populated by a cast who go all out in the creepy makeup department.

Not into being scared? Have young children to entertain?

Before the sun sets, Fright Fest is a kinder, gentler Halloween experience, with new family-friendly shows and fun adventures like the Trick or Treat Trail. There are also plenty of chances to take selfies with the theme park's cuddly mascots, decked out in their finest Halloween season costumes.