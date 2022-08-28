Froedtert Health Announces Alicia M. Maitland as Senior Vice President of Finance

MILWAUKEE — Froedtert Health recently announced a new senior vice president of finance, with Alicia M. Maitland, a 11 year veteran of Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, joins the team.

Maitland will will have oversight and responsibility for key business operations including accounting; internal controls; financial reporting; tax; payroll; reimbursement; decision support and financial planning; risk management and treasury activities.

Scott Hawig, executive vice president of finance chief financial and administrative officer and treasurer said Maitland was a a “proven CFO,” with a long track record of success.

“Her financial expertise and her outstanding leadership qualities will be an invaluable addition to the team as we continue to face financial headwinds due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Hawig said. “As important as her experience, her commitment to our mission and values while actively living our values of dignity and respect will help our organization continue to move forward being the trusted leader in the diverse communities we serve.”

Maitland expressed her admiration for Froedtert’s commitment to their mission, as well as the group’s rise to becoming a “premier” academic health network.

“I look forward to working with the team to continue to move Froedtert Health forward and to execute on the company’s priorities, support the organization’s continued growth and most importantly support the organization’s commitment to their mission and values,” Maitland said.

Maitland joins Froedtert Health from Munson Healthcare, Traverse City, Michigan, where she has served in progressive leadership roles since 2012, most recently as chief financial officer. In this role, she oversaw treasury, financial accounting, financial planning, business intelligence, reimbursement and revenue cycle.

Prior to joining Munson Healthcare, she spent 11 years as a leader at Rush University Medical Center, Chicago. Maitland began her career at Deloitte in the tri-state region and Chicago metropolitan area, where she specialized in health care.

Maitland is a certified public accountant and received a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from the Wallace E. Carroll School of Management at Boston College.

More information can be found at froedtert.com/about/executive-leadership.