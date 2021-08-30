Froedtert South announces 2021 scholarship award recipients

Froedtert South has announced eight scholarship recipients for 2021.
A total of $15,250 was awarded in scholarships this year. All awardees are on staff or are children of Froedtert South staff members.
Dominic Stancato is recipient of the Peter Ploskee Sr. Scholarship (emphasis in physical therapy) of $2,000/a year for four years ($8,000 total). He is obtaining his degree to become a physical therapist. He is currently attending Marquette. He was captain of his varsity football team and was on the basketball and track and field team. He graduated high school with a 4.0 GPA. He has volunteered throughout the Kenosha community at the food pantries and church festivals and fund raisers. He went to the Dominican Republic, senior year on a mission trip
Sarah Plutchak is recipient of the Dr. James and Shirley Duncan Jr. Scholarship of $5,000 a year for one year ($5,000 total). She is pursuing her bachelors degree in biological sciences and psychology through the University of Wisconsin-Parkside, while successfully maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Her goal is to become a physician. She graduated second in her high school class with high honors for academics. She also plays three instruments and was the section leader for the Indian Trail Wind Ensemble. She was a member of the National Honor Society, Key Club, and the president of Indian Trail Science Olympiad. She has worked on 4Palmer as a CNA since February 2019. She would like to continue working at Froedtert South as she pursues her passion to become a physician.
Julia Hickey is recipient of the Riley McDavid Scholarship for $1,250/a year four years ($5,000 total) She is currently attending UW-Stevens Point for her Bachelor of Science/Pre-Med degree to pursue a career as a physician. She has been actively involved in the Special Olympics, Feed My Starving Children and is a peer tutor. She played varsity basketball in high school and is on the Steven’s Point women’s basketball team. Julia is on the Student Athlete Advisory committee and is a member of the National Honors Society.
Megan Powell is recipient of the Froedtert South Ambassador Scholarship for $2,000/ a year for one year ($2,000 total). She is currently attending University of Wisconsin-Madison in pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology and a Global Health Certificate. Her desired degree is to obtain a Master of Science and Doctor of Medicine. Megan is a member of the National Honor Society, University Band, Tri Delta Sorority, and Link Crew Peer Leadership. She has volunteered at the Inns Ministry, Shalom Center, and participated in raising funds for St. Jude.
Hannah Rozinski is recipient of the Dr. James and Shirley Duncan, Jr. and Joseph and Phyllis Braun Scholarship for $2,000/ a year for one year ($2,000 total). She is currently attending Carthage College to obtain her BSN. She plans to obtain her RN and go straight for her masters to become a Nurse Practitioner. Hannah started as a Certified Nursing Assistant at Froedtert South in July 2019 and is currently a Student Nurse Intern in the Float Pool. Hannah was involved in volleyball, track and field, choir, and a member of the National Honor Society. She has volunteered at All Saints Catholic School for the past four years and been an in-home caretaker/C.N.A for two years prior to starting at Froedtert South. She is a part of the Carthage Association of Nursing Students and a Nursing Mentor.
Madelyn Schwartz is recipient of the Jeanne, Margaret & Charles Davin, M.D. Scholarship for $1,000/ a year for one year ($1,000 total). She is currently a full-time student at Gateway pursuing her Associates degree in Nursing. Madelyn has worked as a CNA on Med Surg since 2019. In addition to working at Froedtert South she is also providing care to her grandmother two to three days a week. She has volunteered at the Shalom Center and has volunteered at the Racine/Kenosha Public Health Department.
Jacob Laurent is recipient of the Hannah Stocker Scholarship for $1,000/a year for one year ($1,000 total). He is attending Carroll College and will graduate with his nursing degree in December 2023. Jacob enjoys being an employee of the ICU because he gets to obtain critical care experience and has worked in all areas as a float in the past. Jacob has been very involved at school participating as the soccer team captain, a member of the football team, Student Council, and Link Crew. Jacob volunteered on many church missions’ trips and Relay for Life events.
Connor Wiseman is recipient of the Peter Ploskee Continuing Education Scholarship for $1,000/a year for one year ($1,000 total). He is currently attending Carthage College and is studying pre-med. His passion is to become a physician of neurology. Connor started in the Food Service department in February of 2020 and transferred to a phlebotomist position in November of 2020. Connor is a member of the National Honor Society and was very involved in all science clubs in high school. He has volunteered at Hospice Alliance, St. Paul’s Parish, and as a teacher’s assistant in Human Anatomy/Physiology.