Froedtert South announces 2021 scholarship award recipients

Julia Hickey is recipient of the Riley McDavid Scholarship for $1,250/a year four years ($5,000 total) She is currently attending UW-Stevens Point for her Bachelor of Science/Pre-Med degree to pursue a career as a physician. She has been actively involved in the Special Olympics, Feed My Starving Children and is a peer tutor. She played varsity basketball in high school and is on the Steven’s Point women’s basketball team. Julia is on the Student Athlete Advisory committee and is a member of the National Honors Society.

Megan Powell is recipient of the Froedtert South Ambassador Scholarship for $2,000/ a year for one year ($2,000 total). She is currently attending University of Wisconsin-Madison in pursuit of a Bachelor of Science in Neurobiology and a Global Health Certificate. Her desired degree is to obtain a Master of Science and Doctor of Medicine. Megan is a member of the National Honor Society, University Band, Tri Delta Sorority, and Link Crew Peer Leadership. She has volunteered at the Inns Ministry, Shalom Center, and participated in raising funds for St. Jude.