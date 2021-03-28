From the Carthage President: A time for self-reflection while looking ahead

Among the pearls of wisdom that the devastating global pandemic has left in its wake, the power and effectiveness of innovation gleams brightest.

Colleges, like businesses, needed to adapt — and fast. At Carthage College last spring, our faculty, staff, and students pivoted to remote instruction in just 10 days.

When we reopened the campus last fall with a long list of safety modifications, the short-term forecast was unusually bright. While first-year college enrollment plummeted by 13.1 percent nationwide, Carthage brought in 6 percent more first-year students than the previous fall.

Still, that was hardly a cue to return to business as usual. No organization — not even a sturdy 174-year-old institution like Carthage — should hide from self-reflection.

In fact, the impetus to reposition ourselves appeared long before COVID-19. Seeing the changing American demographics on the horizon, higher education leaders have understood for some time that their institutions would soon draw from a dwindling pool of college-aged students.

It became clear what Carthage needed to do to stand apart. Even as we continued to nourish the college’s educational roots, we needed to branch out further and offer students even more.