From the Carthage President: A time for self-reflection while looking ahead

Among the pearls of wisdom that the devastating global pandemic has left in its wake, the power and effectiveness of innovation gleams brightest.
Colleges, like businesses, needed to adapt — and fast. At Carthage College last spring, our faculty, staff, and students pivoted to remote instruction in just 10 days.
When we reopened the campus last fall with a long list of safety modifications, the short-term forecast was unusually bright. While first-year college enrollment plummeted by 13.1 percent nationwide, Carthage brought in 6 percent more first-year students than the previous fall.
Still, that was hardly a cue to return to business as usual. No organization — not even a sturdy 174-year-old institution like Carthage — should hide from self-reflection.
In fact, the impetus to reposition ourselves appeared long before COVID-19. Seeing the changing American demographics on the horizon, higher education leaders have understood for some time that their institutions would soon draw from a dwindling pool of college-aged students.
It became clear what Carthage needed to do to stand apart. Even as we continued to nourish the college’s educational roots, we needed to branch out further and offer students even more.
Can a place that has succeeded with a consistent formula for so long really innovate on the fly? Sure, because the college has done so across its history, moving from rural Illinois to Kenosha and evolving the curriculum — introducing business classes as far back as 1870 and a nursing degree less than a decade ago.
That’s why I’m confident that Carthage will build on its momentum by offering an ever fuller, more comprehensive college experience.
Comprehensive education
One source of our strength over time is the growing breadth of opportunities. A student can come to Carthage to sing in the award-winning Carthage Choir and major in history, or to play in one of 27 NCAA Division III sports and become a nurse.
In line with student interests and job market trends, we are further expanding the menu of academic, athletic, and other extracurricular options. Starting this fall, for example, someone enrolled at Carthage can major in engineering science, minor in African studies, and compete in varsity esports — all while receiving the well-rounded preparation that has become a hallmark of a residential liberal arts education.
Tying it all together is The Aspire Program™ — our multifaceted career development sequence — which helps students connect interests to jobs while building an entrepreneurial mindset that equips them for the inevitable bumps in the road.
Comprehensive design
While enrollment remains strong, getting students in the door is only one small aspect of our responsibility. We need to make sure they feel a sense of belonging here, and that they have sufficient support to succeed.
That’s why Carthage has significantly boosted its commitment to equity and inclusion. The new Intercultural Center aims to prepare all students, regardless of background, to succeed in a diverse world, and our expansive anti-racism plan of action took on particular urgency during the nation’s and Kenosha’s racial reckoning of 2020.
Perhaps the most vital element in that plan is our participation in Moon Shot for Equity, a national initiative to eliminate racial graduation gaps by 2030. Carthage is joining forces with UW-Parkside, UW-Milwaukee, Milwaukee Area Technical College, and major education services firm EAB against inequities that have lingered for far too long.
Comprehensive degree options
Carthage is primarily known as a college for full-time, “traditionally aged” students — those coming straight from high school. However, as more people in their 20s and beyond see value in continuing their education, it’s essential that we serve them too.
With that in mind, we have launched a variety of new graduate programs that are now gaining steam. The additions include Athletic Training, a Sports Management track in our business master’s program, and a Master of Music for music theatre instructors.
Meanwhile, new joint agreements allow smoother transfers from two-year colleges to Carthage and dual degree options allow our students to complete graduate degrees elsewhere in less time (and, subsequently, for significantly less money).
Comprehensive partnerships
We cannot achieve this progress alone. It takes great partners to support and assist our dedicated faculty and staff.
Our alumni, our parents and families, our local and regional business leaders — all are part of Carthage’s success. It is for this very reason that we restarted the Business and Professional Coalition to partner across southeastern Wisconsin for the benefit of students.
Buoyed by our supporters, Carthage will continue to grow and serve the region more strongly in the years to come.
John R. Swallow became the 24th president of Carthage College in July 2017.