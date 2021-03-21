From the Mayor:

The beginning of spring coincides with the beginning of road construction and people can expect to see orange barrels sprouting up before long.

The City of Kenosha has 728 total lane miles of streets, and those streets need periodic resurfacing, and at times, complete reconstruction. Maintaining the streets and other city infrastructure has been one of my top priorities as mayor.

In 2021, the city has budgeted $35 million in infrastructure projects and $23.5 million for storm water utility projects.

The city rates the roads as one criteria to help determine which ones are next in line for improvements. The ratings are based on the condition of the roads, but other factors also are considered such as average daily traffic and access to locations including schools and hospitals.

Major road rebuilds

Three major streets in Kenosha are in the midst of complete reconstruction, spread out over several years: 22nd Avenue, 30th Avenue and 60th Street, with a combined budget of $18.7 million for those projects this year. One-way traffic will be maintained throughout the construction zones from April to November.