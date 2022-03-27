From the superintendent: Students, families, staff first as we meet our challenges

Progress is defined as the forward movement toward a destination. For those of us in education, the direction we are headed always leads to more than one destination.

While our main goal is always improving student outcomes, it is often accompanied by many other things, including some that are beyond our control.

The largest accompanying factor that continues to be at the forefront of our planning and decision making this past year is COVID-19. We have focused on this area since it first hit us, adjusted as we worked to safely reopen, and now are planning for a return to a pre-pandemic status while still meeting the needs of our staff, students and families.

This has been a great balancing act with the differing opinions that surround us daily. This has not been easy. In the end, the goal is to do what is best for students, staff and families because they are what matter most.

Unfortunately, there is a new looming factor stemming from COVID that will soon impact the progress of educators across the state—school funding. Thankfully, KUSD received support in the form of federal stimulus funds that allowed us to navigate the pandemic, offer virtual learning, and enhance our working and learning environments so we could quickly return to in-person learning. Sadly, these funds have clouded the financial future of districts across the state.

In 2021, when legislators were working on Wisconsin’s 2021-23 biennial budget, the federal stimulus funds were touted as a resource and reason not to increase the per pupil funding amounts that were so desperately needed. In fact, the change in per pupil spending for the 2021-23 biennial budget was set to $0 for each of the respective years, providing no increase in revenue Yet, districts faced increasing expenses.

The misconception that stimulus funds could be used to support schools in the same fashion as per pupil funding or special education reimbursements will catapult many districts, like KUSD, toward the financial cliff that had already been lurking around the corner.

In addition to the disheartening financial future, the state continues to experience a declining birthrate and Kenosha County is not immune to this. In fact, KUSD has experienced declining enrollment caused by the declining birthrate since 2010.

This decline coupled with the lack of corresponding inflationary increases in per pupil spending to offset worldwide record high inflationary costs will lead to a budget deficit.

While we have been conservative in spending over the past 10 years, we have not adjusted staffing to align with the decline in enrollment. We were able to hold off on adjusting while navigating the pandemic thanks to allowable exemptions in the revenue limit calculation and the savings realized by changing health care plans in 2019.

Sadly, with continued rising costs, declining enrollment and no revenue increases, we can no longer maintain the current level of staffing. As a school district, the majority of funding received is based on student enrollment, and the majority is spent on staffing. When the two do not align, it leads to financial woes.

Administration is reviewing staffing closely to manage the deficit through attrition, meaning resignations and retirements, or not filling currently vacant positions, if possible, as well as other areas of cost savings. We are also looking at ways to use federal funds to offset the impact without causing additional financial strain down the road.

While much of this sounds daunting, and quite frankly, scary, there is a beauty within all of this. Through all of the chaos and changes, we have come out a stronger, more prepared district to face future crises.

We have a staff who is beyond dedicated to doing whatever it takes, despite our financial situation, to ensure our students are receiving the very best education possible. Most importantly, they are working day and night to help our students return to a post-pandemic world while also supporting all of the new needs that have transpired as a result of the pandemic.

It has not been easy. It has been downright hard, just like it has been hard on many organizations, businesses and individuals in our community. It is a true hope that one day we will all be able to look back and reflect on how far we have come.

All we can do at this point is keep our heads up, plan to the best of our ability and keep our students at the forefront of every decision. They are our motivation and inspiration.

Bethany Ormseth is Interim Superintendent of the Kenosha Unified School District.

