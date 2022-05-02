Frozen Tundra first

The Green Bay Packers announced Monday an exhibition match between European soccer clubs FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City, the USA Cup, will take place at Lambeau Field on Saturday, July 23.

It will be the first soccer match to be played at the legendary site.

The Packers joined representatives from FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City on Monday morning to make the announcement. The USA Cup is part of FC Bayern Munich’s preseason Audi Summer Tour, during which they will also stop in Washington, D.C., to play D.C. United on July 20. Before traveling to Green Bay, Manchester City will also be playing an earlier fixture on July 20 at NRG Stadium in Houston against Club América as part of their 2022/23 preseason trip in the U.S.

This will be the second meeting between the clubs on U.S. territory after Man City defeated FCB 3-2 on July 28, 2018, at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium in an International Champions Cup match.

“We are looking forward to hosting a different kind of football at Lambeau Field this summer as we welcome FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City to Green Bay,” said Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy. “Our home stadium is renowned for its history and tradition, and we’re honored to host two equally historic clubs from across the pond. We’re looking forward to seeing their devoted supporters from around the world attend Lambeau Field’s debut soccer match.”

Tickets for the game will go on sale to the public Friday at 10 a.m. at Ticketmaster.com. Packers season ticket holders will have access to an exclusive presale starting at 10 a.m. Thursday with additional details provided via email from the Packers ticket office.

Season ticket holders and official supporters clubs for FC Bayern Munich and Manchester City will have a separate presale window for tickets starting May 3 at 10 a.m. in their local time zones. Prices range from $35 to $160.

The match will begin at 6 p.m., with further details regarding broadcast network, match weekend activities and stadium information to be announced. Parking for general ticket holders will be $20, first-come, first-served, in the Lambeau Field parking lots.

FCB Legend Claudio Pizarro and Man City Legend Shaun Wright-Phillips took part in Monday’s announcement at Lambeau Field, greeting local soccer club representatives and receiving a special tour of the Packers Hall of Fame from Super Bowl champion and Pro Football and Packers Hall of Fame safety LeRoy Butler.

Founded in 1900, FC Bayern Munich is the most successful club in German history with 31 national titles and six Champions League titles. Recently crowned the 2021/22 Bundesliga champions – a record-breaking 10th consecutive league title — FC Bayern are led by 2020-21 Golden Shoe winner Robert Lewandowski. The 33-year-old Polish international is currently Europe’s top scorer and is expected to lead Poland at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Some of the biggest names in soccer, including Juergen Klinsmann, Lothar Matthäus, Arjen Robben, Claudio Pizarro, Franck Ribery, Gerd Müller, Oliver Kahn and Franz Beckenbauer, have defended the crest for Die Bayern.

The FCB currently boasts German internationals Thomas Müller, Joshua Kimmich, Manuel Neuer and Leroy Sané, as well as Canadian Men’s Player of the Year, Alphonso Davies, along with French stars Lucas Hernández (defender) and Kingsley Coman (striker). The club is managed by Julian Nagelsmann, who took over in July 2021 and is considered one of the best young managers in European football.

Manchester City, the reigning Premier League Champion, was originally founded as St. Mark’s West Gorton in 1880, later assuming its current name in 1894. The Club has secured a European Cup Winners’ Cup, seven League Championship titles, including five Premier League titles in the last seven years (2012, 2014, 2018, 2019, 2021) and six FA Cups. Manchester City is one of 11 clubs comprising the City Football Group (CFG). Under manager Pep Guardiola, one of the most highly decorated managers in world soccer, the Club plays its domestic and UEFA Champions League home fixtures at the 55,000 seat Etihad Stadium that City has called home since 2003. They are scheduled to meet Real Madrid in the second leg of the Champions League Semifinals on Wednesday, May 4.

The Cityzens currently field a roster featuring some of the most promising players in the world, including Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium), Riyad Mahrez (Algeria) and Bernardo Silva (Portugal) – as well as young English talent Jack Grealish, Phil Foden, Raheem Sterling – and American goalkeeper, Zack Steffen. Guardiola took charge of Manchester City in 2016 after a three-year stint managing Bayern Munich, where he won the Bundesliga in each of his three seasons there, including two domestic doubles. Regarded as one of the best managers in world football, Guardiola has guided Man City to Premier League titles in 2018, 2019, and 2021 and last season became the first City boss to take his side to a Champions League final.

