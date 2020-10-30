Fuller trial delayed due to attorney's COVID-19 quarantine

The Martice Fuller homicide trial is on hold until March after one of his defense attorneys had to go into quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.

Fuller, 17, was expected to go to trial next week for the May 2019 shooting death of his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, and for attempting to kill the girl’s mother Stephanie Juga.

But at a hearing Friday, Judge Mary Wagner said the trial needed to be adjourned because one of the defense attorneys was being quarantined. She urged the parties to set a new date far enough in the future that the pandemic was less likely to cause another delay. “I don’t see the problem with COVID-19 settling down much before February,” she said.

Fuller’s trial has been delayed twice before.

In February 2019, jury selection was complete and opening statements scheduled to begin when District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that Fuller had asked people to speak to members of the jury on his behalf. The trial was called off and rescheduled for Aug. 31. That date was then cancelled due to unrest in the city following the Jacob Blake shooting.