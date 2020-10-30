Fuller trial delayed due to attorney's COVID-19 quarantine

The Martice Fuller homicide trial is on hold until March after one of his defense attorneys had to go into quarantine for COVID-19 exposure.
Fuller, 17, was expected to go to trial next week for the May 2019 shooting death of his former girlfriend, 15-year-old Kaylie Juga, and for attempting to kill the girl’s mother Stephanie Juga.
But at a hearing Friday, Judge Mary Wagner said the trial needed to be adjourned because one of the defense attorneys was being quarantined. She urged the parties to set a new date far enough in the future that the pandemic was less likely to cause another delay. “I don’t see the problem with COVID-19 settling down much before February,” she said.
Fuller’s trial has been delayed twice before.
In February 2019, jury selection was complete and opening statements scheduled to begin when District Attorney Michael Graveley announced that Fuller had asked people to speak to members of the jury on his behalf. The trial was called off and rescheduled for Aug. 31. That date was then cancelled due to unrest in the city following the Jacob Blake shooting.
At a scheduling hearing Friday, Graveley said the Juga family has asked that a new date be set far enough in the future that the trial would be unlikely to be delayed again. “They are of the strong opinion that they would like a date set that would have a high degree of certainty,” he said.
The coronavirus pandemic has been creating roadblocks for the legal system, with the courts adapting to remote hearings and social distancing for trials. The Wisconsin Supreme Court cancelled jury trials statewide beginning in March, and trials just started again in Kenosha in August.
To accommodate social distancing, the Fuller trial was going to be held in a large meeting room at the Kenosha County Center in Bristol, with plans calling for jurors to be sitting six feet from each other in chairs spread across one side of the room rather than in a traditional jurors box.
Even with accommodations, it has sometimes been difficult to move forward. This week, another homicide trial was postponed after too few potential jurors turned up for jury duty.
Fuller’s defense attorneys agreed that it would be best to postpone the trial in the hope that the pandemic would be more under control. “I think that under the circumstances if we can pick a date that gives us somewhat more certainty in these uncertain times that would be a good idea,” attorney Carl Johnson said.
The trial is now scheduled for March 15, 2021.
