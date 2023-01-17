Gallasova led Rangers win fourth straight; Nelson breaks UWP record

The Parkside women's basketball team hosted the Cardinal Stritch Wolves in DeSimone Arena on Monday night. The Rangers got out to a slow start, but ultimately came through with a strong 70-54 win at home.

How it happened

The Rangers jumped out to an early 18-11 in the first quarter, with Lamija Coric leading the way with five points. Kayla Bohr was aggressive on the boards early, bringing down four rebounds in the opening quarter.

The Wolves bounced back in the second quarter, starting out on a 5-0 run to cut the deficit to 18-16. The visitors would go on to take a brief 23-21 lead, before ending the half trailing 34-27. GLIAC Player of the Week Paty Gallasova led the Rangers at the half with nine points. Grace Lomen finished the half with five rebounds and Coric led the team with five assists.

The Rangers came out in the second half shooting just 35%, yet still outscored the Wolves 13-11 in the third quarter. The Rangers outrebounded the Wolves in the quarter 11-8 to hold their lead.

The Rangers rode a strong fourth quarter to victory, shooting 50% (8-16) and outscoring Cardinal Stritch 23-16 in the final ten minutes. The Green and White also recovered their free throw percentage by going 4-5 at the line in the quarter, after shooting just 45% (5-11) in the previous three quarters. Sheridan Flauger led the Rangers in the quarter, scoring eight points.

A look at the stats

Gallasova led the Rangers with 19 points, coming just one point shy of her fourth straight 20-point game. She also tallied four rebounds and five assists. Flauger finished with a season high 18 points, along with six rebounds and three steals. Coric ended with 11 points, six assists, three rebounds, and three steals. Lomen ended with a team-high of nine rebounds.

Nelson makes history

Alyssa Nelson broke the Parkside women's basketball career scoring record during Saturday's 75-66 win over Ferris State. Nelson has 1,907 points in her 124 appearances as a Ranger.

The record had previously stood at 1,897 points, which was set by Sammy Kromm from 2001 to 2005.

Nelson now looks to become the first player in program history to reach the 2,000 career points milestone.

What's next

Parkside basketball is back in action on Saturday, Jan. 21 as the Rangers travel to Hammond, Ind. to take on the Purdue Northwest Pride at 1 p.m. The Rangers return to De Simone Arena on Thursday, Feb. 2 as they are set to host Ferris State at 5:30 p.m. For more information, visit parksiderangers.com.