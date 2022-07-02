Garland rewarded for fast rise

Darius Garland's rapid rise to elite NBA status is complete.

Cleveland's All-Star point guard agreed Saturday to a five-year, $193 million contract extension, his agent Rich Paul of Klutch Sports told the Associated Press.

Garland's deal is the largest in franchise history, and locks up a player the Cavs believe can get them back among the league's top teams.

The fifth overall pick in 2019, Garland has quickly developed into one of the game's best all-around guards. Last season, he averaged 21.7 points and 8.6 assists in 68 games while helping the Cavs win 22 more games than the previous season.

The 22-year-old Garland has improved statistically each season, but beyond that, he has grown as a leader for a rising Cleveland team that just missed the playoffs last season. He's one of the team's core pieces along with All-Star center Jarrett Allen and forward Evan Mobley.

Garland agreed to the same deal that another elite young guard, Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies, struck earlier in the week as the majority of the league’s offseason business began getting underway.

• The Golden State Warriors wanted to keep their roster together to make a run at a repeat.

As the NBA's free agency period began, Golden State retained center Kevon Looney when he agreed to a $25.5 million, three-year contract, but lost several other key faces.

The reigning champions lost guard Gary Payton II to the Portland Trail Blazers on a $28 million, three-year contract and saw Otto Porter Jr. depart to the Toronto Raptors.

The 26-year-old Looney, a Milwaukee native who played at Milwaukee Hamilton High School, played all 82 games this season. He averaged 6.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists while becoming one of just five players to go all 82 games — and 104 straight counting the postseason run.

• With Gary Payton II out the door after reportedly agreeing to a three-year, $28 million deal, Golden State found a less expensive alternative in free agency, agreeing to terms with former Kings guard Donte DiVincenzo.

DiVincenzo is expected to sign a two-year, $9.3 million deal with the Warriors once contracts can officially be signed Wednesday, sources confirmed Friday afternoon. The second year of the deal is a player option. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first to report the agreement.

DiVincenzo seems like a solid fit for Golden State, though he’s coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. After being a starter for the 2021 championship-winning Milwaukee Bucks, DiVincenzo wasn’t nearly the same this season as he worked his way back from an ankle injury suffered during last year’s playoffs.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 7.2 points on 33.1% shooting in 17 games with the Bucks before he was traded to the Kings as part of a four-team deal that moved Marvin Bagley III out of Sacramento.

CELTICS: Brad Stevens thought the Boston Celtics needed another playmaker and more depth to win their first NBA title since 2007-08.

He may have found both with one big move.

Boston's president of basketball operations acquired combo guard Malcolm Brogdon from the Indiana Pacers for five players, all backup forwards, and a 2023 first-round pick, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal cannot officially be announced until next week.

Stevens, who grew up in Indianapolis and coached Butler not far from the Pacers home court, accomplished two key goals by getting Brogdon.

Brogdon appears to be a perfect fit in a backcourt that already features NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown and Derrick White, who played a key role in Boston's postseason run.

And now they've added a leader who averaged 19.1 points, 5.9 assists and 5.1 rebounds last season.

Brogdon was the NBA's Rookie of the Year with the Milwaukee Bucks in 2017.

• The Utah Jazz have agreed to trade Rudy Gobert — a three-time defensive player of the year — to the Minnesota Timberwolves for a massive package of players and draft picks, according to a person with knowledge of the blockbuster deal.

Utah will receive four first-round picks between 2023 and 2029, a first-round pick from this year's draft in Walker Kessler, along with Patrick Beverley and Malik Beasley, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on Friday on condition of anonymity because the NBA had not approved the deal and neither team could announce it publicly.

ESPN, which first reported the trade, also said Jarred Vanderbilt was going from Minnesota to Utah as part of the deal for Gobert — who now gets paired alongside another elite big man in Karl-Anthony Towns.

Cycling

Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen overtook Wout van Aert right on the line for his first stage win on his debut Tour de France, while Van Aert took the yellow jersey for the first time on Saturday in Nyborg, Denmark.

Jakobsen had showed his prowess on the Spanish Vuelta, winning five stages, and clinched his first success in this race with a late burst to nick victory from Van Aert.

It has been a long road back for Jakobsen.

Two years ago, he was in an induced coma. He needed five hours of surgery on his skull and face after being sent flying through roadside crash barriers by Dylan Groenewegen near the finish line of the Tour of Poland.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0