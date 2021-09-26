Gary and Gail Nichols 50th wedding anniversary

Gary and Gail Nichols of Kenosha marked their 50th wedding anniversary on Aug. 15. with a family picnic.

Gary Nichols met Gail Haubrich at a friend’s home. They were married on Sept. 25, 1971, at Bethany Lutheran Church. They have lived in Kenosha all their lives.

They have two children: Kevin (Tobie) Nichols, of Bristol; and Michelle (Michael) Wolfe, of Kingsville, Texas. They have seven grandchildren.

Gary worked for Frost Co., Anderson Manufacturing and Medix Ambulance, retiring in 2013. Gail worked as a CNA for Kenosha Memorial Hospital Sheridan Nursing Home, and St. Joseph’s Nursing Home, retiring in 2019.

They bowled for many years on bowling leagues and participated in Frost Recreation Club and the Happy Hour Club. They also enjoy going on bus trips to casinos.

Their keys to a successful and lasting relationship? Laughter and Patience and love of family.

