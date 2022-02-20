Gateway invites public to Culinary Arts students' fine dining events

Gateway Technical College is again offering its fine dining event for the spring semester, a luncheon experience featuring a meal prepared and served by the college’s Culinary Arts students.

They will be held in the Breakwater Dining Room of the Lake Building on the Racine Campus.

This year’s fine dining lunch will begin on Wednesday, and will be held on Wednesdays through March 30. They are open to the public. The meal costs $16, prepared and served by Gateway Culinary students in their final semester of the program.

Currently, the students are taking reservations for Feb. 23, March 2, March 9, March 16, March 23 and March 30.

The meal includes a non-alcoholic beverage, an appetizer, soup or salad, entrée, vegetable, home-made bread and dessert.

“Students are provided the opportunity to demonstrate the acquired skills they have attained throughout the degree in this course,” said Culinary instructor Adam Larkin. “Students in fine dining work all the stations throughout the semester to gain the experience they can use at their workplace, and to introduce them to different positions they might not have had to work prior to this.”

The event gives students a real-world experience of running a fine dining restaurant. Each week, they come up with a menu and prepare high-end meals served to actual customers. Students take on a different position each time, so by the end of the semester they will have worked many of the roles of this type of restaurant. Customers provide feedback to students at the end of the meal, giving them an insight into how their work would resonate with the dining public.

Larkin said positions include working the front and back of the house, waiting tables, garde manger (salad and appetizer preparation and plating), soups, vegetable and starches, entrees, bakery and production manager.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0