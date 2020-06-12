Gateway seeking students for no-cost Metallica grant CNC training

Gateway Technical College will offer no-cost computer numeric control training paid for through funding from a Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation grant.

Students can enroll in the training which will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis for this very in-demand career field. Those interested are encouraged to contact a Gateway new student specialist at newstudentspecialists@gtc.edu or (800) 247-7122 for more information or to register.

This learning opportunity will be offered in a blended in-person and online format, with hands-on portions of the training held at Gateway’s nationally-known SC Johnson iMET Center in Sturtevant.

Students completing the program will earn their Gateway CNC Operator certificate, receive a set of tools that can be used in the workplace and gain the skills and knowledge to find a job in a high-demand field. Many CNC companies in the area continue to look for workers to fill positions.

Earlier this year, Gateway was one of 10 community colleges from across the country to receive a second round of Metallica Scholars Initiative grant funding from Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation, aimed at supporting students training to enter the American workforce.