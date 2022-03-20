Gateway Technical College in 2022 stronger than ever

In the future, we’ll look back at 2021 and say many positive, long-lasting and life-changing initiatives began during that time.

One of the cornerstone successes for the Gateway community is our new Associate of Arts and Associate of Science liberal arts degrees. The University of Wisconsin Board of Regents paved the way for the college to begin offering – for the very first time – these two liberal arts degrees. This is a result of a longstanding partnership with UW-Parkside, and adding the AA and AS degrees opens new educational pathways for our students in many different ways.

It gives students a clear, affordable path to a bachelor’s degree. It also provides a way to impact the need for a highly educated workforce in southeast Wisconsin as well as a way to help our diversity efforts, as it draws students of color to begin their college education closer to their home community.

The year 2021 also saw a forged a partnership between Racine, the University of Wisconsin and Gateway, giving us an on-ramp into the transportation industry of tomorrow through an autonomous vehicle research project called the Badger. Housed on the Racine Campus, students and faculty from UW Madison and Gateway will collaborate on new and emerging technologies that will impact the way we live and work in the future.

This effort brings together the experience of one of the nation’s most successful transportation research centers with the talents of technical faculty and students of Gateways information and automotive technology programs. It’s a historic endeavor, one we are proud to be a partner in.

Another partnership that’s helped students – and will continue to do so in the future – is through our Advanced Manufacturing program. Actually, it was two partnerships.

The first is an initiative we partnered with Rockwell Automation to provide an intense, 14-week Advanced Manufacturing training program that provided the skills for graduates to enter this in-demand career field. Most graduates secured positions upon graduation, some earning more than $50,000 annually. The program meets Rockwell’s own industry training certifications, ensuring students even more that the skills they gained are the same that are needed by area companies.

The second initiative was with the Metallica All Within My Hands Foundation, which provided funding for students to take part in the Rockwell-format Advanced Manufacturing training program.

Finally, this past year marked the second of operating during the pandemic. This didn’t slow us down – and didn’t slow down our students, either. While working hard to keep everyone safe, we continued to offer the in-person and online training our students and communities have come to expect. Many of our students and staff served on the front line of fighting the pandemic as nurses, first responders and technical skilled trades. The essential services we all depend on everyday.

Our students responded, and I couldn’t have been more proud of them. We recognized 1,347 associate degree and technical diploma graduates and 360 high school equivalency graduates.

Today, Gateway is stronger than ever with our resilience having been tested in many ways. While I would not want to relive the challenging year of 2021 it has laid a foundation for continued growth for our college community.

Bryan Albrecht, EdD, is president and CEO of Gateway Technical College.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0