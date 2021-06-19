Gateway Technical College sees substantial rise in enrollment for virtual courses this fall

R. Scott Pierce, chairman of Gateway’s District Board, directed Albrecht and other administrators to assemble a report and analyze where online enrollment has been strongest, and how the college is working to meet the increased demand.

“It would be interesting, maybe sometime this fall, to give us an update on some of the kinds of virtual learning we’re providing our students,” Pierce said. “We’re hearing there’s a greater interest in that, and we’re seeing it, obviously, in other schools.”

Enrollment rebound

As with most colleges and universities, Gateway’s total enrollment this past year slumped, but data for 2021-22 suggests a rebound. Current projections point to 500 more students attending the college this fall, compared to the fall of 2020.

Albrecht said he believes messaging from this past year could play a hand in the value Gateway and other technical schools have as people consider career options.

“I think there is something out there in the public that recognizes the economy has changed,” Albrecht said. “When we say ‘essential workers’ now people are getting a grasp on what they can do. I can be a nurse, or I can be a firefighter or I can be a police officer. We’re helping build those pathways to young people to make that decision.”