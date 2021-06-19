Gateway Technical College sees substantial rise in enrollment for virtual courses this fall

An increasing number of Gateway Technical College students could take classes virtually, even in a post-pandemic environment, based on preliminary data for the 2021-22 school year.
Stacy Riley, vice president of student services and enrollment management, said Gateway’s online enrollment this fall is poised to increase 39 percent in year-over-year comparisons, based on updated counts.
“Students are still looking to online as a resource,” Riley said as she discussed enrollment at Gateway’s monthly District Board meeting Thursday. “Obviously, students are becoming more comfortable with that mode of delivery, and we’re seeing some really good strengths there.”
While online enrollment was trending upward before the pandemic, Bryan Albrecht, president and CEO of Gateway, said the onset of the coronavirus and the ensuing pivot to virtual instruction accelerated its growth.
“We learned an awful lot as a result of COVID,” Albrecht said. “We had to shift a lot of our delivery and strategies. There is a population out there that prefers that, and they’re staying in that mindset.”
While online course offerings are expected to continue, Albrecht said there always will be a place for traditional in-person learning at Gateway.
“We know that we’re going to continue to expand our face-to-face experience for our students, just because of some of the types of occupational programs we offer,” Albrecht said.
R. Scott Pierce, chairman of Gateway’s District Board, directed Albrecht and other administrators to assemble a report and analyze where online enrollment has been strongest, and how the college is working to meet the increased demand.
“It would be interesting, maybe sometime this fall, to give us an update on some of the kinds of virtual learning we’re providing our students,” Pierce said. “We’re hearing there’s a greater interest in that, and we’re seeing it, obviously, in other schools.”
Enrollment rebound
As with most colleges and universities, Gateway’s total enrollment this past year slumped, but data for 2021-22 suggests a rebound. Current projections point to 500 more students attending the college this fall, compared to the fall of 2020.
Albrecht said he believes messaging from this past year could play a hand in the value Gateway and other technical schools have as people consider career options.
“I think there is something out there in the public that recognizes the economy has changed,” Albrecht said. “When we say ‘essential workers’ now people are getting a grasp on what they can do. I can be a nurse, or I can be a firefighter or I can be a police officer. We’re helping build those pathways to young people to make that decision.”
Other business
- The board approved tweaking the name of a building on the Racine campus that is undergoing a metamorphosis. Moving forward, the Lincoln Building will be referred to as the Lincoln Center for Health Careers. The tweak, officials said, is designed to reflect the extensive remodel of the venue. Last fall, the District Board approved a $7 million overhaul to reflect enhancements to the college’s nursing program.
- The board also discussed the planned rollout of two new associate’s degree programs — one in the arts, the other in science. The new education track is designed to give students the opportunity to seamlessly transition to the University of Wisconsin-Parkside and attain a four-year degree. To move forward, the governing bodies overseeing the state technical college system, as well as the University of Wisconsin Board of Regents, will have to sign off. If all goes as planned, Gateway administrators are hoping the new degree programs will be offered in the fall of 2022.