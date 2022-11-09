 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Gateway Technical College to hold annual free haircut in event to support student veterans club

  • 0

Gateway Technical College’s Barber Technologist and Cosmetology programs’ annual Veterans Cut-A-Thon event is back again at all three of its program sites. The event, which has been held since 2016, will again include free haircuts at all three locations for men, women and kids.

Students and program alumni will participate in this year’s event, which benefits the Gateway Student Veterans Club. The Cut-A-Thon runs from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 17 at the following sites:

The Barbering Studio 3535 30th Ave., across the street from Gateway’s Kenosha Campus. (262) 564-2210

The View on 5 Salon & Spa Room 501, Technical Building on Gateway’s Racine Campus, 1001 S. Main St. (262) 564-2215

The Cut: Powered by Andis 425 Milwaukee Ave., Burlington. (262) 564-2890

People are also reading…

Walk-ins and appointments are available at all sites.

While haircuts are free, donations to the club are greatly appreciated. All proceeds will be used by the club to hold events, pay to participate in non-Gateway veteran events and activities and serve the needs of the college’s veteran community.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Singer-rapper Aaron Carter dies in California at age 34

Aaron Carter, the singer-rapper who began performing as a child and had hit albums starting in his teen years, was found dead at his home in Southern California. He was 34. Representatives for Carter’s family confirmed the singer’s death Saturday. They did not provide any immediate further comment. A sheriff's official says deputies responding to reports of a medical emergency found a person deceased at the home in Lancaster. Aaron Carter, the younger brother of Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys, performed as an opening act for Britney Spears as well as his brother’s boy band, and appeared on the family’s reality series, “House of Carters.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert