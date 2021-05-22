Gateway Technical College: Two Racine graduates among commencement speakers

KENOSHA — Gateway Technical College’s commencement is taking place this weekend, with adjustments and safeguards in place due to the pandemic.
Five drive-in commencement ceremonies were scheduled for Saturday and Sunday outdoors in the parking lot of the college’s Madrigrano Auditorium on its Kenosha Campus.
Each ceremony will also be broadcast live through Gateway’s website, www.gtc.edu/commencement-ceremonies. The GED/HSED ceremony will be posted at: www.gtc.edu/adult-high-school-ged-and-hsed-graduation
Commencement ceremonies were divided along programs of study with a keynote speaker and student responder — a current graduate who delivers a speech from the student perspective. Two Racine graduates are among those.
Saturday's programs were:
- The School of Health; Keynote speaker: Jennifer Freiheit, director, Kenosha Public Health. Student responder: Jesus Vega Jr., Nursing. Vega, of Kenosha, is also the college’s District Ambassador.
- School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology; Keynote speaker: David Dobbs, senior manager, SC Johnson. Student responder: Emily Rindt, Information Technology-Software Developer
- Pre-College programs: Keynote speaker: Stacia Thompson, vice president of the Workforce Innovation Institute and executive director for Catalytic Venture; Student remarks: Jesus Vega Jr.
Sunday's scheduled programs are:
- 10 a.m., Business and Transportation Keynote speaker: Sharbel Maalouf, president of Medline Industries Personal Care Division; Student responder: Hunter Orlowski, Business Management.
- 2 p.m., Protective and Human Services. Keynote speaker: Tamarra Coleman, executive director, Shalom Center; Student responder: Juanita Perez, Early Childhood Education.
Racine students at the podium
The School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology held its ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday David Dobbs, senior manager of SC Johnson, was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, followed by student responder, Emily Rindt, of Racine.
Rindt will graduate with a degree in information technology-software developer. She holds a theater arts degree from a four-year college, but knew she wanted to try something different, which led her to Gateway.
In less than two years in the program, Rindt already has begun her career.
"I feel it was a good decision to enroll at Gateway and to change my career," she said. "I am more confident and more in control of my life and my career. Things are snowballing in a great way. There's just such a positivity to my life."
Graduates in the Protective and Human Services program are scheduled to have their ceremony at 2 p.m. Sunday. The keynote speaker is Tamarra Coleman, executive director of the Shalom Center, the Kenosha-based homeless assistance program, and the student responder is Racine resident Juanita Perez, who will earn her degree in early childhood education.
Perez said it was nearly 10 years after high school, when her son was just starting kindergarten, when she decided to enroll in the Gateway program.
"My son was my motivation for me to come back to school and get my degree," she said. "I started wanting to get it for him."
Perez already had begun working at an early childhood center when she first enrolled at Gateway, where she also was a member of the college's National Honor Society.
Lee Colony, manager of communications and public relations for Gateway, contributed to this story.