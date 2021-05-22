Gateway Technical College: Two Racine graduates among commencement speakers

Sunday's scheduled programs are:

10 a.m., Business and Transportation Keynote speaker: Sharbel Maalouf, president of Medline Industries Personal Care Division; Student responder: Hunter Orlowski, Business Management.

2 p.m., Protective and Human Services. Keynote speaker: Tamarra Coleman, executive director, Shalom Center; Student responder: Juanita Perez, Early Childhood Education.

Racine students at the podium

The School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology held its ceremony at 2 p.m. Saturday David Dobbs, senior manager of SC Johnson, was scheduled to be the keynote speaker, followed by student responder, Emily Rindt, of Racine.

Rindt will graduate with a degree in information technology-software developer. She holds a theater arts degree from a four-year college, but knew she wanted to try something different, which led her to Gateway.

In less than two years in the program, Rindt already has begun her career.

"I feel it was a good decision to enroll at Gateway and to change my career," she said. "I am more confident and more in control of my life and my career. Things are snowballing in a great way. There's just such a positivity to my life."