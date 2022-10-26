Gateway Technical College's "Fab Lab" to mark decade providing innovation

Gateway Technical College will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Fab Lab, located in its SC Johnson integrated Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant, with a Halloween-themed open house.
The free, family-friendly open house, to be held 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, will feature a pumpkin decorating contest, tours, other fun activities in the lab and snacks. There will be a limited number of pumpkins available at the event, or attendees can bring their own to decorate.
Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht, who helped to make the college’s Fab Lab a reality, is expected to speak at the event.
The Fab Lab is an epicenter of design and build projects at the college for students and the public. Hundreds of Gateway students as well as others from area K-12 schools have used the lab to build items in the center’s many 3D printers.
The perfect 1972 Dolphins actually did lose — to the Packers and 2 other teams
UWPD investigating sharing of 'sensitive' photos, video of Wisconsin volleyball team
From NBC's 'Today' show to The Hill, pizza aisle at Woodman's goes viral
Kenosha woman accused of firing shots outside bar, driving on sidewalk and hitting pedestrian
Road closures coming to Kenosha County Wednesday, Thursday
These are the 25 richest families in America
Snap-on's "father of the flank drive" retires after 66 years with company
Football Playoffs: Central secures second playoff victory in school history, St. Joe's pitches a shutout
Lake Geneva’s Villa Hortensia sells for $17M, what’s next?
Kenosha Police identify Las Margaritas homicide suspects, one arrested in Georgia
Gunshot heard, person found dead during search for driver who drove at deputy, who fired at driver, Wisconsin DCI says
Coopers Uptown sets opening date for Oct. 26
Kenosha Police release photo of suspect sought in connection with Las Margaritas shooting
WATCH NOW: Committee recommends additional detectives, deputy to proposed Sheriff's Department budget
Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath opens up about disappointing first season
The center’s motto is, “If you can dream it, you can build it.”
For more information on the lab, visit
gtc.edu/fablab.
In photos and video: Gateway Technical College opens its renovated Health Center in the Lincoln Building
A statue of Abraham and Mary Todd Lincoln is pictured in front of the remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers, 1001 S. Main St., Racine. The building received renovations on nearly 18,000 square feet of space and added about 4,000 square feet to the building that was erected in 1963. The project cost just over $7 million.
RYAN PATTERSON
Roshonda Frazier, Gateway Technical College nursing instructor, center, checks the blood pressure of Maria Dorantes, left, while nursing student Carlos Aviles looks on during a class Thursday. Aviles and his classmates will spend the next four semesters at the remodeled Lincoln Center for Health Careers, 1001 S. Main St., Racine.
RYAN PATTERSON
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Gateway Technical College - Racine Campus - Lincoln Center for Health Careers - Ribbon Cutting - May 12, 2022
Greg Lebrick
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!