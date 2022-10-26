Gateway Technical College's "Fab Lab" to mark decade providing innovation

Gateway Technical College will celebrate the 10th anniversary of its Fab Lab, located in its SC Johnson integrated Manufacturing and Engineering Technology Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant, with a Halloween-themed open house.

The free, family-friendly open house, to be held 2 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 27, will feature a pumpkin decorating contest, tours, other fun activities in the lab and snacks. There will be a limited number of pumpkins available at the event, or attendees can bring their own to decorate.

Gateway Technical College President and CEO Bryan Albrecht, who helped to make the college’s Fab Lab a reality, is expected to speak at the event.

The Fab Lab is an epicenter of design and build projects at the college for students and the public. Hundreds of Gateway students as well as others from area K-12 schools have used the lab to build items in the center’s many 3D printers.

The center’s motto is, “If you can dream it, you can build it.”

For more information on the lab, visit gtc.edu/fablab.