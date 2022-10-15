Gateway to hold fifth annual Women in Manufacturing event

Gateway Technical College will hold its fifth annual Women in Manufacturing event at its SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., in Sturtevant.

The event will be held 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22.

The event provides a way for attendees to explore career fields not traditionally held by women but have great earning potential, such as computer numeric control operator, advanced manufacturing technician, mechanical technician and electrical service technician. Information technology, construction trades and apprenticeship careers will be explored at the event this year, as well.

“This event is very important because it helps increase awareness of the opportunities for women in manufacturing – not only to open their eyes to what kind of jobs are available and what skills are needed to be successful, but also to open their minds to the idea that these jobs are accessible and in their reach,” said Chris Perez, Gateway Technical College dean of the School of Manufacturing, Engineering and Information Technology.

Shawna Houk, a Gateway alumni who has entered the computer numeric control field locally, will keynote the event. She will share her personal journey and the role higher education played in helping her achieve career success.

The event begins with a breakfast sponsored by Haas Factory Outlet, followed by network training, a discussion on women in manufacturing from a panel made up of employers and employees, a tour of the SC Johnson iMET Center, scavenger hunt, a welding demonstration and competition, lunch sponsored by Badger Meter and drawings for prizes.

“Our programs at Gateway Technical College help prepare students for their future,” sad Perez. “The networking that occurs at the Women in Manufacturing event brings prospective students together with positive role models who are working in industry to talk about their experiences, with the hope of inspiring them and motivating them to get excited about the opportunities of a manufacturing career.”

To register for the event or for more information, go to www.gtc.edu/WIM.