Gateway to hold open house for workers, businesses

Gateway Technical College will host an apprenticeship open house for businesses looking for skilled workers as well as job-seekers interested in entering a career in the trades, 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 15 at Gateway’s SC Johnson iMET Center, 2320 Renaissance Blvd., Sturtevant.

Attendees can ask experts questions on apprenticeships, meet apprentices, attend a business and recruiting expo and talk to companies that have apprenticeship programs. There will also be skills demonstrations and hands-on robotics, welding and computer numeric control activities in Gateway’s Fab Lab.

For more information, contact Gateway’s Apprenticeship Department at (262) 564-2954 or apprenticeship@gtc.edu.

