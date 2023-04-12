Gateway Technical College will spotlight the environment with Celebrate Earth Day, a community event featuring fun, hands-on activities for all ages to learn how to be stewards of the environment.

Celebrate Earth Day will be held 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, on Gateway’s Kenosha Campus, 3520 30th Ave. and Gateway’s Elkhorn Campus, 400 County Road H, Elkhorn.

This year marks the 15th anniversary of the annual event which has drawn thousands.

“It’s a great event for all ages. From little children to adults, there’s something to do and learn at Celebrate Earth Day,” said Abbie Ford, Gateway manager, community relations and communications.

“Gateway is committed to environmental sustainability and this event is one way we’re able to help the community learn new skills to be better stewards of the environment, have fun and make a difference.”

The Kenosha event will continue with its popular children’s climbing activity – weather permitting – directed by Aaron Schauer, Gateway’s director for the Arboriculture/Urban Forestry Technician program.

The event features many earth-friendly activities, informational booths and children’s crafts across the campus. For a full guide to all activities for the day, please go to www.gtc.edu/earthday. The event is free and open to the public.

Prior to the general event, there will be a Pike Creek restoration project on the campus starting at 9:30 a.m. Those interested should meet at the Pike Creek Horticulture Center and will have the opportunity to help plant native plants for erosion control along the creek.

A few of the many activities on the Kenosha Campus include:

Children’s activities. Many children’s activities will be held in the Center for Sustainable Living and the Pike Creek Horticulture Center.

Electronics recycling. Attendees can drop off electronics to be recycled such as computers, printers, VCR and DVD players. The event is being hosted by Gateway’s IT Project Management class. They will also have tools available to wipe or destroy computer hard drives upon request.

Plant sale. The Pike Creek Horticulture Center will host its annual plant sale.

Informational booths. Environmentally focused businesses and groups will be on hand from a number of areas.

Free tree saplings will be handed out while supplies last. Attendees can also enter to win door prizes at the event.

Snap-on Incorporated will again support Celebrate Earth Day. Snap-on is a founding sponsor of Celebrate Earth Day and has supported the event since its creation.

For more information on the events at both campuses, visit www.gtc.edu/earthday or contact Ford at 262-64-2536.