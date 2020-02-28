Get Out Today for Feb29

It's Leap Year Day, which only comes around once every four years. Use this "bonus day" as you see fit: To try something new, dye your hair bright red or even slow down and read a good novel. It's your bonus day; use it wisely.

To celebrate Leap Day, head to the Southwest Library, 7070 38th Ave. From 1 to 3 p.m., families can enjoy "some leaping frog fun by making frog eye salad, and enjoying frog and leap year-themed crafts and trivia." Admission is free.

The Winter HarborMarket — offering specialty foods and other items — is open today inside the Kenosha Masonic Center, 115 56th St. The Winter Market is open 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. www.kenoshaharbormarket.com.

The 2020 Kenosha Expo Health & Home Show is this weekend in the University of Wisconsin-Parkside’s Frank J. Petretti Fieldhouse. You’ll find area businesses and organizations, showcasing products and services. The Kenosha Community Health Fair is also at the Expo, offering health screenings. A highlight: From 3 to 4 p.m., Betsy Ade and the Well-Known Strangers are performing. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission is $2 at the door for adults; free for anyone under age 18. For more information, go to www.kenoshaexpo.com.

