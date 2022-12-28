Girls basketball: Gonzalez dominates second half as Indian Trail cruises past Central

SOMERS - It was a classic tale of two halves Wednesday evening at DeSimone Arena at UW-Parkside.

The 10th annual Doctors of Physical Therapy Holiday Hoops Classic featured two teams from the opposite sides of the county, Central and Indian Trail, and it seemed like a Falcons dub the first 18 minutes.

Sure, Westosha held a slim 28-26 halftime lead, but the Falcons seemed in control most of the time.

But everything changed in the second half.

Hawks junior Adrianna Gonzalez and sophomore Gianni Harris combined for 30 second-half points - they scored 48 of their team's 59 in the game - and Trail did enough to contain Central star Reese Rynberg in a 59-48 victory.

"