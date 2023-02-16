She may not get the attention of other area star hoopers, but make no mistake about it - Adrianna Gonzalez can flat-out score the basketball.

McKenna Johnson, Nevaeh Thomas, Syderah Farmer, Aliana Brown.

All four are either breaking scoring records or playing for teams with winning records this winter.

But even though the Indian Trail girls basketball team has a losing record this season, Gonzalez, a junior, is making her own bit of history.

A few weeks ago, in a 72-45 victory over Racine Horlick, Gonzalez scored 25 points to surpass the 1,000-point milestone and provide a big moment in an otherwise down year for the Hawks (10-13, 4-9 Southeast Conference).

Gonzalez, who leads the SEC with 25.3 points per game, stands only 5-foot-5, but her lightning-quick dribbling ability and streaky outside shooting have been a plus for the Hawks this season.

In the victory over Horlick, she added 11 rebounds and four steals.

Indian Trail head coach Charles Basaldua said the night belonged to Gonzalez, who is cousins with Tremper star Aliana Brown.

"The evening belonged to Miss Adrianna Gonzalez as with about 6 minutes remaining in the second half, she made her first free throw of two shots, which was her 24th point," Basaldua said. "That is exactly what she needed coming into the game to reach the 1,000-point milestone for her varsity scoring career. A timeout was called, and the announcer made the announcement and AG was greeted by her teammates and coaches. She made the second free throw and finished the game with a game-high 25 points.

"Racine Horlick played a Box-and-1 defense and made it extremely difficult for Adrianna. She earned every point she had tonight. I give a lot of credit to the defenders from Horlick as they did their best not to allow Adrianna to get her 1,000 points on their court. Adrianna found other ways to score other than her barrage of 3's she normally has. She scored on offensive rebounds and getting to the free throw line. The team played well and I am excited to see Gianni Harris (17 points 3 threes, 6 steals) is back playing to the level I know she's capable of, she was in a little slump and tonight's game is exactly what she needed to clear her mind and get back to where the team and herself need her to be. Next up, rival Kenosha Bradford at Bradford on Tuesday, February 7th at 4:30pm

1. I was really excited to have reached one my goals for the year and it was also great to have friends and family come out too support me in my accomplishment. I was also really happy to see my teammates cheering me on and the balloons and poster’s they got me.

2. I went out for ice cream with my teamates

3. In the beginning of the year I had one of my goals be to reach my 1,000 points and it was really special for me to receive it this because during the covid year my season got cut short.

4. I work hard throughout the year and I train with Andre White at the dawhiteway center during my off seseaon and I play basketball year around.

5. I credit my parents, my coaches, and my teammates

6. I started basketball at the rec plex when I was in 2nd grade, and I love basketball because it’s always something that is constant for me and if there is any problems in my life I know basketball will be there for me.

7. Our goal for the rest of the season is to finish strong and win our last game against case, we also, believe we can win the first round of playoffs.