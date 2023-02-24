The record, stats, points scored and school milestones can be thrown out the window.

It's playoff time.

Last night, seven girls basketball teams played in a regional semifinal, and tonight is regional finals.

While several teams have most likely been eliminated, one teams still remaining is the Bradford Red Devils.

Led by all-time school leading scorer Nevaeh Thomas and third-leading scorer Syderah Farmer, Bradford carried an 18-6 record and an 11-3 mark in the Southeast Conference, good for third place.

However, the Red Devils own a 19-point victory over second place Oak Creek, and SEC champion Franklin is 22-2 and ranked No. 9 in the state in Division 1. So it's not like the Red Devils play in the easiest conference.

They are hoping to show this postseason they have just as good a shot at state as anyone, but their No. 4 seed won't exactly help.

"

1. Are you pleased with the #4 seed? I believe the top bracket is a little more difficult then they lower bracket but unfortunately we let some games this season get away from us that we shouldn't have. It will be a tough road but we are preparing everyday in practice and we will be ready for it.

Can you guys potentially ride Nevaeh and Syderah to state, or is that too much expectation? I think they have done a great job all year of being true team leaders on and off the court, but we will need all hands on deck from start to finish from our #1 to our #15 to be successful in the tournament.

2. What do you think is the team's identity at this point? Are you where you need to be heading into the postseason? I think were are in a good spot, I think we are all on the same page and we all want the same outcome. I think the girls know their roles, and have accepted them and they know what needs to be done to win games.

3. What will it take to reach your goals? We have to play hard, we have to play as a team. When we are at our best, and all playing together we are a very tough team to beat.

Nevaeh:

1. It feels great, it is an honor to be able to hold this record and leave my name even after my career here is over. I am thrilled to have been able to know the previous holder and am just as excited to see who is upcoming with the same goals as I had.

2. I'm happy with how this season went. Last year we were a very young team but this year we were able to return everyone and it is clear the development everyone has made since last season. I am proud of this team.

3. My work ethic is the biggest reason for my success this year. It has been hard this year coming into every game knowing there is a target on my back but I come into every game ready to work hard with a good attitude and that is what has kept me in every game.

4. Having the 4th seed is an honor but it has created a difficult path to state compared to others. I trust in my team and know we will work together to make it as far as possible. We are extremely excited about a potential rematch with Janesville Craig.

Syderah:

1. ) obviously we are both basketball players and share a love for the sport. We are more like a ying and yang. Her weaknesses are my strengths and vice versa. We take care of business on the court and that's where our primary relationship stays.

2. I'm proud of the regular season, we were highly successful during the games we worked best as a team where everyone used their strengths to build a win.

3. I constantly put in work and every day trying to be better than the last, the support and love for the sport pushed me to always give my absolute best on the court every game using what I work on outside of school.

4. No because we lost to teams we know we should have beaten and I know we are better than that. Our team is great and has great talent it will take teamwork it will take a common goal of winning from working together to go far. my major individual goal was getting to 1000 points but most importantly what I visioned for my team was to have a great record which right now we do also to make history for girls basketball at bradford.