Girls basketball preview: Central welcomes former rival as new head coach

PADDOCK LAKE - Sarah Vozel used to tear up the rival Falcons on the basketball court.

Now, she's their coach.

One of the greatest players in Wilmot girls basketball history is taking over the Central program this season, and she's bringing a world of hoops knowledge and experience.

From a standout Lady Panther on the court to big-time scoring performances at various colleges, Vozel has been an assistant coach for the Panthers, and she's actually done something not many girls can say they've done.

Her coaching experience is well-rounded, because she was an assistant for the Wilmot football team - the only female coach - back in 2019.

What a resume.

"Five years ago, had someone said I’d be the head coach at Central I would have said they were crazy," Sarah said Friday. "I wound up applying for and getting a teaching job at Westosha in 2020 after student-teaching at Wilmot, who didn’t have openings at the time.

"The first time coaching at Wilmot and sitting on the opposite side of the court was very strange. I’m sure it’ll be a little bit stranger this time as the head coach. I think it helps a little that there is a new coaching staff over there and I don’t feel as strong as a connection that I used too. I loved my time and experiences at Wilmot, but I’ve found a place at Westosha I really enjoy and am happy and proud to be a part of the Falcon Family."

2. No super crazy jokes or comments, surprisingly. Jerod Boyd was still the head coach when I initially left and he gave me a bit of a hard time since he had his own history of being at Central as well. I’m happy to have built a lot of really great relationships at Wilmot as a player, student, and coach. Everyone was really supportive of me and my decision. I even used Herm Christiansen as a reference and called Keiya Square for advice when I got offered the job at Central.