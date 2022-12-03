Girls basketball preview: Kenosha St. Joe's off to hot start behind mix of experience and youth

Sure, basketball is a game that can be won by one person.

Because it's a matter of scoring more points, and when you have the best player that can score the most, you can always win.

But life is much easier when everyone can score.

The St. Joseph's girls varsity basketball squad boasts that attribute this season.

Currently, Kamryn Lecce, Ava Rizzitano, Frankie McLain and Na'Zyia Bobo

School: St Joseph Catholic Academy

Coach, Years in Position: Jason Coker, 5 Years

Career Record: 48-45

Cell Contact: 262-358-2761

Best time to reach you: Daytime

Assistant Coaches: Oreyanta Young, Amari Whittington

Last year's record (16-10, 10-6)

Number of Players (and letter-winners) in Program: 16, 6

Key returning letter-winners, year in school, position, accomplishments (including all-conference, team awards):

Na’Zyia Bobo, Senior, Guard

Ava Rizzitano, Junior, Guard

Other letter-winners, year in school, position:

Katelyn Vitkus, Senior, Guard

Elli Fani, Senior, Guard

Carmelina Trossen-Mendoza, Junior, Forward

Ella Miceli, Junior, Forward

Newcomers, year, positions:

Kamryn Lecce, Freshmen, Guard

Frankie McLain, Freshmen, Forward

Layla Luckfield, Sophomore, Guard

Graduated seniors (losses), accomplishments:

Jayden Hill, 1st Team All-Conference

Arianna Jenkins, 2nd Team All-Conference

Deja Rivers, 2nd Team All-Conference

Sarah Ryan, Captain

Elizabeth Russert

Maricela Ortega

Paige Trachte

What are your expectations entering the season in both the conference and overall? Why?

With the loss of all seven seniors and a returning starter it makes for an interesting season for us. We’re not on anyone’s radar, which will help our group to develop the chemistry needed under less pressure. However, we understand that if we have some success early in the season, that pressure will start to mount. If we can establish chemistry by tying their IQ & skill together, it should make for an exciting season for our ladies.

This season we have a tough schedule with of 75% of our games being against teams in divisions higher than ours. Our 8 non-conference games are all against teams in higher divisions. This will allow our ladies to be as prepared as possible come state tournament time.

The Metro Classic Conference is arguably one of the toughest in the state, last season nearly half the conference reached the regional finals, two went to sectionals and one went to state. Each year the Metro produces Division 1 players, and this season features strong teams such as Prairie, Dominican & Martin Luther. These are the games that we will find out where we truly stand as a team. The pre-season rankings had us 6th out of 9 teams, these rankings have grabbed our ladies to attention to say the least. Now our ladies are underdogs with something to prove. As a coaching staff, you really wouldn’t want it any other way.

Will there be any notable achievements (school records, etc.) on the horizon this season? If so, what are they?

None

How does the conference stack up this year?

Prairie, Dominican & Martin Luther are expected to be top in the conference this season. As well Racine Lutheran, St Tomas More have opportunities to jump in the conversation potentially.

What are this year’s prospects? How good can this team be? Coaching and team goals?

As mentioned earlier, if we can tie their IQ & skill together as a coaching staff and our ladies execute on the floor, we could knock off teams that have high expectations for their respective season. We feel like we’re capable of doing this but it will take every lady on our roster to contribute to accomplish this. We should be able to keep pace scoring this season on most nights which is why our focus as a team is our rebounding and defense. If we can be consistent with our rebounding and defense, we can still have a chance to win games on the nights we struggle to score.