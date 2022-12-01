Girls basketball preview: Wilmot superstar Johnson on pace for Kenosha County scoring record, makes Panthers dangerous

WILMOT - Remember when the Lady Panthers were mauling opponents left and right thanks to a phenomenal freshman that pretty much came out of nowhere and was dropping 40 on kids?

Well, that scoring sensation is still only a junior, and McKenna Johnson is already tearing it up for a Panthers squad that advanced to sectionals two years ago but regressed last season due to chemistry issues, a coaching change and other challenges, according to several sources around the team.

It's a new day, and Wilmot is back to business this winter.

And it's translating on the basketball court once again.

Johnson is averaging 32.5 points per game in only two games this season, but they were both wins for a Panthers team expected to contend for the Southern Lakes Conference championship, along with state-ranked Union Grove and Lake Geneva Badger.

Second-year head coach Keith Skrzynecki sung Johnson's praises in a recent interview.

"Of course," he said when asked if Johnson's game has improved from last season. "She has worked tremendously hard this offseason to work on her craft. She has taken on ideas and suggestions to improve her game both offensively and defensively. The sky's the limit with her."

According to Shoreland Lutheran Athletic Director Matt Grow, Johnson has to average around 28 points per game over her final 50 or so high school games to pass the all-time Kenosha County scoring mark of former Pacer Chelby Coker, who scored 2,448 career points.

Coker recovered from injury and is shining for Division 1 Northern Illinois University right now with 11.7 points, 5.6 assists and 4.3 assists per game in seven games this season.

While Coker's record may seem unattainable, Johnson could at least pass Sidney Cooks, the former St. Joe's star, who graduated Lancer land in 2017 with 1,920 points.

Sure, it's not about individual points, necessarily, but in the game of basketball, one player can lead a team to glory.

With college basketball interest already from Division 1 schools like Michigan State, Butler, Central Michigan, Buffalo, Murray State and North Dakota State, Johnson "belongs" on that level, according to Skryznecki, because she has the total package.

"Yes she belongs, she has it all," Skryznecki added. "She sees the floor, make the right decisions. Team player. Understands the game well."

Johnson surpassed the 1,000-point career milestone earlier this season in a season-opening road victory at Shoreland Lutheran.

As for the rest of the Panthers, they boast 13 returning letter-winners, including 10 that are expected to make an impact this season.

Skryznecki, along with assistant coaches Cal Frahm, Scott Hall and Ellie Greene, look to improve on last year's 15-11 record (8-6 Southern Lakes) thanks to contributions from Johnson, seniors Jade Klahs (honorable mention all-Kenosha County), Olivia Raymond, Megan Sala and Ali Beagle; juniors Jasmine Delaney, Patience Klein, Katrina Pittman; and sophomores Madeline Nettis and Samantha Suterko.

Junior Guard McKenna Johnson. 1st Team All Conference. Team MVP Last Year.

Senior Guard Jade Klahs. Honorable Mention last year. Most Improved for Team Last Year.

Senior Guard Olivia Raymond

Senior Center Megan Sala

Senior Guard Ali Beagle

Junior Forward Jasmine Delaney

Junior Forward Patience Klein

Junior Guard Katrina Pittman

Sophmore Madeline Nettis

Sophmore Samantha Suterko

Newcomers, year, positions:

Senior Guard Katie Beagle

Junior Forward Beth Krumpen

Freshman Guard Cardin Johnson

Graduated seniors (losses), accomplishments: Madeline Johnson. 2nd Team All Conference

What are your expectations entering the season in both the conference and

overall? Why? We are going to compete. We have a returning group that is buying into the goal at hand. We have motivated underclassmen that are willing to put in the work and fill a role. We get to play some tough opponents this year and we hope to surprise some people!

Will there be any notable achievements (school records, etc.) on the horizon this

season? If so, what are they? McKenna Johnson was 36 points away from 1000 Career Points. As you know she broke that Thursday against Shoreland.

How does the conference stack up this year? I think it will be a very competitive conference. Some teams are going to surprise a lot of people this year. The powerhouse we need to take down this year is Union Grove. We hope we can achieve our goal and do that.

What are this year’s prospects? With a team lead by Junior McKenna Johnson and Senior Megan Sala,we are hoping to compete with every team we step on the floor with. How good can this team be? Really good if we stay healthy and cut down on the things that lose basketball games.

Coaching and team goals? Represent Wilmot.Go undefeated in Conference, compete, and win all non-conference games.