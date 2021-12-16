Girls basketball roundup: Trojans fall to Milwaukee Reagan

Through 18 minutes Wednesday night, the Tremper girls basketball team found itself with a four-point lead.

But in the last 18, visiting Milwaukee Reagan had just enough to squeak by.

Reagan outscored the Trojans, 30-24, in the second half to pull off a 57-55 nonconference victory. The loss dropped Tremper to 1-6 overall.

Tremper's Aliana Brown continued her recent torrid scoring streak with 34 points, which came on the heels of a 30-point effort against Badger the night before and 29 points against Racine Horlick on Saturday.

Brown made 10 field goals, including one 3-pointer, and was 13-for-21 from the free-throw line.

Madeline Chianello added eight points for Tremper, while Josie Tenuta had five.

Milwaukee Reagan (2-4) was led by Nikhia Speights' 13 points and Alexandria Wolf's 11.

Brookfield Academy 53, Christian Life 37

The Eagles fell to 2-3 with the Midwest Classic Conference setback.

Audrey Heiring led Christian Life with 13 points and seven rebounds, followed by Khloe Pulkstenis with six points and four rebounds and Faith Bozman with six points and six rebounds.

