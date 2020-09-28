 Skip to main content
Glad You Asked Introduction
Glad You Asked Introduction

NORTH PIER LIGHTHOUSE

The North Pier Lighthouse at Simmons Island Beach.

 KENOSHA NEWS FILE PHOTO

The 2020 edition of Glad You Asked is our first resource guide of this caliber in many years, and we hope you find it useful as a one-stop publication to find answers to questions about our cities, county and state.

Inside the pages of guide you’ll find information on schools, non-profits, recreational activities, local government, ordinances and much more.

Our goal is to provide this resource annually for years to come, updated with current valuable information for readers to keep and refer to throughout the year ahead.

