GO Today (Feb. 27, 2020)
GO Today (Feb. 27, 2020)

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s focus is on polar bears, who should be enjoying our wintry weather. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. 262-653-4140. It’s also the perfect way to get ready for Polar Bear Day on Feb. 27.

“Braveheart” — the Mel Gibson epic movie that opened 25 years ago — will be shown tonight at the Marcus Renaissance Cinema in Sturtevant. Gibson, who also directed the film, stars as William Wallace, a medieval Scottish patriot who is spurred into revolt against the English when the love of his life is slaughtered. Wallace has since become a symbol for a free Scotland. Rated R; running time is three hours. For more details, go to www.marcustheatres.com.

