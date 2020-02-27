GO Today (Feb. 27, 2020)

The Kenosha Public Museum, 5500 First Ave., is hosting a “Museum Munchkins” program from 9:30 to 10 this morning. The free program is designed to “get preschoolers excited about science and the world around them.” Today’s focus is on polar bears, who should be enjoying our wintry weather. This is a free program, open to preschoolers with an adult. 262-653-4140. It’s also the perfect way to get ready for Polar Bear Day on Feb. 27.