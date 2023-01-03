Go Today for Jan. 3

Head outside for some exercise at the City of Kenosha’s ice skating rink. The rink is in Veterans Memorial Park outside City Hall, at 52nd Street and the harbor. It’s open 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, weather permitting. Skating is free. Ice skate rentals are also available, depending on the day and hours. The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.
Head to Chicago’s Lincoln Park Zoo for Zoolights. The zoo’s annual lights display, featuring a tunnel of lights and a city skyline display, is open 4:30 to 9 p.m. nightly through Jan. 8. Admission is $5. Tickets are required, however, even on the free admission day. For tickets and more information, go to lpzoo.org.
When you get a chance, why not stop and visit the Milwaukee County Zoo. The zoo’s cold-weather animals are more active in the winter months, and visitors can warm up inside the animal buildings. And make sure to visit the zoo’s caribous, who MIGHT just have wrapped up a gig pulling Santa’s sleigh. For more details, go to milwaukeezoo.org.