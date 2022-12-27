Well the stockings were hung, and emptied, and the gifts exchanged and shared. Now how to spend some extra time, perhaps, available after Christmas and before New Year’s Eve?

Go hunting: Pringle Nature Center, 9800 160th Ave., Bristol is hosting its annual “Holiday Gnome Hunt” all month long in Bristol Woods. Participants can find all of the gnomes hiding on the trails by the end of December for a chance to win a free 2023 Pringle Nature Center family membership. To enter the contest, post a photo from your gnome hunt on Instagram or Facebook and tag Pringle, or email your photo to the nature center by Dec. 31 to be entered into the drawing. This program is free, self-guided, and suitable for all ages.

The reel world: Need a break from all the holiday hustle and bustle? Head to a local movie theater and munch some popcorn while watching a film on a big screen. New movies playing in theaters include the epic tale “Avatar: The Way of Water,“ the animated sequel “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish,“ Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical drama “The Fabelmans,” a Whitney Houston bio-pic and the Hollywood drama “Babylon,” starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie and set in the 1920s.

Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry is showcasing its annual “Christmas Around the World and Holidays of Light” exhibit featuring trees decorated to represent different cultures. Through Jan. 8. msichicago.org.

The Kenosha Public Museum has updated its Field Station. The children’s area on the first floor of the museum has new art projects, science activities, a kid-size trading post and more. The museum, 5500 First Ave., is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday–Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free. For more information, call 262-653-4140 or log on at www.KenoshaPublicMuseum.org.