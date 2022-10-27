God Squad: A letter from a witch in honor of Halloween

Every year at this time I revisit one of my oldest recurring spiritual dilemmas. Can a holiday that celebrates idolatry be acceptable to the Abrahamic faiths?

Even though King Saul consulted the witch of Endor before a battle, (1 Samuel 28:3-25) the Bible is clear that even if witches are real and even if their spells and incantations have power -- nevertheless the worship of other gods is an abomination. Consulting with or cavorting with or playing golf with witches is expressly forbidden in the Bible (well, all right I made up the golf part). (See Leviticus 19:26 and Leviticus 20:27).

So, the problem is what do we do about Halloween? At its root, Halloween is a pagan holiday originally called Samhain. It was absorbed into the Christian calendar as the night before All Saints Day on Nov. 1, called All Hallows Eve ... or Halloween. The attempt to spiritually neuter pagan holidays is not unique to Halloween. Christmas tree lighting was a pagan druid practice. In the Bible, the pagan rites of spring became the elevated holiday of the Passover.

All that happened in the past, but then something else happened. These holidays with pagan roots and religious overtones became totally secularized. There is no idolatry in kids going trick or treating. There is no idolatry in candy and costumes. It is just a harmless night of fun and sugar overloading. I know that some religious people take a different tack on this and prevent their kids from scampering around with their friends in search of the candy they are not allowed to eat every other day of the year, but I disagree. Our culture, in my view, has deprived children of large parts of their childhood. Innocence and fun have been excised from their lives, partly because of modern dangers and partly because we adults are impatient, afraid and overprotective.

So, my conclusion is that what remains of Samhain is so small and withered and what is beloved is so much fun and so spiritually innocent, I am going to cast my lot with those who walk their kids around the neighborhood. I hope that the giggles and squeals of their children will remind them of Halloweens in their own pasts when the sweetness of childhood far outweighed its dangers.

Happy Halloween!

In the midst of my Halloween contemplation, I just received the following letter from a witch named J:

Good Afternoon!

I am an Eclectic Witch who works with the old Norse deity Fenrir.

I recently came across the question posed to you in your column in a past year by a reader who felt drawn to end her friendship with a witch due to differences in belief. Also, I wanted to offer a little more information on witchcraft. Most of our holidays are to honor the natural world, harvest, changing of seasons, ancestors who have passed, and so on. Also, every witch or Wiccan is not the same! Some of us practice with herbs and crystals, some with astrology, some with fire, some with the natural elements ... some with a little of everything, like me. We are varied in that aspect of our practice, to be sure, and you were correct that we do not generally have any one holy scripture. However, many of us go by the Wiccan Reed "An' it harm none, do what ye will." We are, as a whole, peaceful people who seek harmony.

There are, of course, bad apples who cast dark magic, or commune with evil spirits, but I do not condone nor support those people. THAT is the only kind of witch you want to stay away from. There are good and bad folks in any religion or spirituality, and Wicca is no exception, unfortunately.

Wicca actually does not have many, if any, secrets. Witches can be private, but only because of the rudeness and persecution we have faced for following our faith. I seldom tell people what I do, because nine times out of 10, they're going to be rude and make a scene, and I don't need that kind of negativity every time someone asks me why I won't go to church with them. Most of us LOVE to talk about our craft and beliefs, but we just have to feel comfortable enough to do so.

Thank you for reading, and I sincerely hope that you have a very lovely day.

All the Best, J

MG: Thank you, J, for your honest and enlightening confession. I cannot say that I truly understand your path, but as long as it leads to no harm and to a celebration of our natural and created world I wish you (and Fenrir) a most happy and joyous Halloween.