God Squad: Clergy are reaching out to you, now is the time to reach to them

1. Stop kvetching. Kvetch is a Yiddish word that means “to complain,” but it really means something deeper. It really means, “Stop complaining about things you cannot change, and stop making things difficult for those who are trying to make the best of a bad situation. Your kvetching only makes you look peevish and it diminishes the gratitude you should feel for those who are working extra hard to get us all through this madness.” Clergy works hard patching up the wounds of the world and giving hope to those who despair. They do this in normal times but these are not normal times. So all of you, dear readers, who are members of a religious institution, please STOP KVETCHING! YES THINGS ARE BAD NOW, BUT THEY WILL GET BETTER.

2. Reach out to your clergy and send a check. Not kvetching is just the beginning. Your clergy are trying to reach out to you. It might be through the internet and it might be through social distancing and it might be through phone calls to see if you are all right. Your religious services are weird now because you cannot sit together as a religious community of believers, but you still have religious services. Your clergy are reaching out to you, now is the time for you to reach to them. take some time to write to your spiritual leaders and thank them for all the extra work they are doing to keep your congregation together and hopeful. And when you send that letter of thanks, put a check in it to help offset the dramatic drop in charitable contributions that all religious institutions are experiencing now. Whether your place is supported by dues or by passing the plate, there is not enough money to keep the harsh winds of this pandemic from blowing down God’s houses. I know times are tough for all of us, but things are especially tough right now for those who care for all of us in the name of God.