Q: Dear Rabbi Gellman, I have been a faithful fan since first reading your and Monsignor Tom Hartman’s newspaper column and watching "The God Squad" on cable television. I’m pleased to respond to your request regarding prayers that were taught to children by their parent/parents. I submit the following well-worn framed prayer that was given to me on my fourth birthday in 1944 and recited each night by my mother until I was old enough to read it on my own. This prayer hung in my bedroom for many, many years and then I passed it on to my daughter. After many years of hanging in her bedroom she hung it in my granddaughter’s bedroom. Reading this prayer at bedtime was a calming way to end the day. May you continue to inform and enlighten readers of diverse faiths.

God Bless You! -- (From A)

“A Child’s Night Prayer”

I say my prayers and hop into bed,

Straighten the pillow and smooth out the spread,

Someone is coming

You can easily see,

To Dreamland we’ll go

My Jesus and me.”

A: Lovely, dear A. People don’t always realize that faith — deep, real sustaining, personal faith — is not so much a set of beliefs as it is a set of hopes. To feel that God is close and protecting and loving gives children hope that the darkness holds no terrors and that the thing-that-lives-under-the-bed has no power over me. Children who grow up with a powerful and personal faith become, it should be no surprise, adults with a powerful and personal faith. Your yellowing and faded old framed picture of this prayer is also proof that hope must be taught to children by hopeful adults. Your family bedtime prayer is deeply and joyously religious, but it does not have to be that way always.

Parents who are not religious can also instill in their children a sense of resilient hope that will protect them and bolster them against the bad weather of life’s fears. Most lullabies have this as their single message with or without God, “Don’t worry my little one. Everything is going to be all right.” Your children deserve to hear every night that they can rest in protected sleep. Whatever is the best within you should become through song and or faith the best that is in them.

A dental God wink:

Q: Hello, Rabbi Gellman, I have a God wink I want to share with you. I have had an anxiety disorder my whole life. I struggle to maintain calm and serenity every day as much as possible. One of my great fears is going to the dentist. I can’t even bear sitting in the waiting room. I wait in the parking lot. It’s awful.

The night before a recent dental visit, I couldn’t even sit still in my house so I put on my coat and hat and ran out into the cold night air. I was crying and praying to God to help me assuage my terrible fears. After walking blocks and blocks crying and praying a strange calmness overcame me. I saw something sparkling on the sidewalk ahead of me and I bent down and put it in my pocket figuring I would check it out later. Then I saw a card on a bench that I also put in my pocket. Then I turned around to go home and under a streetlight I saw a coin glimmering on the edge of the curb. Instinctively I also picked it up.

After returning home I put the three objects on the table. The first object was a silver charm with a picture of Jesus on it. The second object was a medical benefits card someone had dropped with a large print listing “Dental Benefits” highlighted on the card. The third object was a coin — a nickel with my year of birth on it! I now know that this was a God wink message and I did make it through my two hour dental ordeal the next day. -- (from L in North Babylon, NY).

A: Thank you, dear L and thank you for sending me photographs of the three objects. We tend to think that God winks are only sent to mourners in deep grief but your experience teaches us that God’s presence and God’s comfort can come to allay any fear. The most common verse in the entire Bible is, “Be not afraid.” To my mind this is the central message of every faith. Thank you for sharing this memory because it taught me two lessons: God is our comforter for all fears and (more importantly) faith in God includes dental benefits.