GOD SQUAD: Question from Mercy High School students about faith

Q: From C: How is there so much devastation and sickness in the world if God has created everything? I frequently hear the saying “God does not give you more than you can handle.” How can someone deal with a hard situation where they feel they have been given too much or don’t deserve what they have been given? Thank you so much for your time.

A: Read Psalm 23, “The Lord is my shepherd” and then let’s talk. The relationship with God during tough times in our lives is not like the relationship between Superman and Metropolis. They get in trouble and then “Supe” bails them out. God does not do that and the reason is clear. If we believe that some superpower will swoop in and solve all our problems, there would be no motivation for us to solve our own problems. Our relationship with God is more like that of the sheep to the shepherd. We are accompanied and we are led to the still waters and green pastures. We are not put there. If we refuse to be led and are blind to God’s presence in our lives, then we will have a tough journey. The key is to believe in a God who is with you always not a God who will flatten every hill and calm every storm we face in life. I like that relationship. It gives us a role to play in mastering the obstacles in our life. I know that some parts of the journey seem overwhelming and utterly beyond our ability to cope but that is not true. We can overcome anything because our shepherd is the only shepherd we need for the flock that includes each and every one of us.