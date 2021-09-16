God Squad: The altar of burnt offerings

Every year on the Jewish High Holidays I send you an edited version of my High Holiday sermon. The differences between this one and the one I preached is that this one lacks some jokes, but on the positive side, this one is too short to put you to sleep. Today, we continue our four-year spiritual exploration of the klei kodesh, the holy objects that were in the Temple in Jerusalem 2,000 years ago.

Three years ago, I taught you about the mishkan — the ark of the covenant, which as you know, was discovered by Indiana Jones and is now in Steven Spielberg’s beach house.

Two years ago, we studied about the menorah — the seven-branched candelabrum that was taken by the Romans after their conquest of Jerusalem and is now also in Steven Spielberg’s beach house. And last year, we considered the kior — the washbasin of the priests, made of mirrors from Egyptian bondage and which is not in Steven Spielberg’s beach house because the decor was not right.

This year, the holy thing we shall study is the mizbeah — the altar upon which the burnt offerings of animals were offered.