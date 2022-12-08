God Squad: The lessons of non-teacher teachers

Finally! I found a topic that is worthy of your collective wisdom and that also helps me take a break from the flood of Godwinks, which are stories about what dead people have taught you.

For Thanksgiving I asked you to try to give thanks for life lessons you learned from people who were not your teachers or your family. Thanks for your wonderful contributions. This one comes from N, and it is beautiful and only moderately profane.

Good morning, Rabbi Gellman. I just finished reading today's column and began thinking about the important lessons I have learned from my non-teachers. The first, which I think about almost every day, came from the mother of a friend. I was in my early 30s and she was in her late 60s. She had weathered many difficult life experiences with grace and dignity. She told me to always remember that no matter how good or bad things are at any particular moment in my life, they are not going to stay the same forever. That advice has helped me appreciate the good days and to have hope on the bad days.

The second important lesson from a non-teacher came to me from a professional football player friend. He was a fullback for a New York team several decades ago. I was watching the game on television one Sunday and there was an up-close shot of my friend exchanging words with his line opponent just before the snap. Later, I asked him what he and his opponent were saying to each other. He said the other guy told me he was going to kick my a-- and I told him you have to bring a-- to get a--. (Please excuse the profanity.) Years later, I became a trial attorney at a time when there were very few female attorneys. Each time I was on trial, I thought about my friend's words and knew that my adversaries would be stunned to receive as good, or better, than what they gave once the ball was snapped in the courtroom. I have passed my friend's words on to my own children with the advice to always be more prepared than your opponent. I doubt my friend ever thought his words would be carried with me through the decades that followed.

This year, I will be thankful for all the lessons I have learned from my non-teachers. Thank you for the suggestion. Best wishes for a Happy Thanksgiving. -- N

Happy Thanksgiving, N. -- MG

Pets in Heaven

Q: It is my firm belief that God made dogs as an example of His unconditional love. Question: Do pets, specifically dogs, go to Heaven? Do you believe in the Rainbow Bridge? I do, because I have to.

In the '50s, a Baptist minister recounted an incident where a young girl came to him crying, saying that her cat had died, and asked if kittens went to Heaven? He told her he didn't know, but one thing he was certain of, was that she would be happy in Heaven, and if it took having her kitten there to make her happy, then the kitty would be there.

A friend who lives in Michigan's UP loves snow. She believes that there will be snow in Heaven. I have instructed my daughters to put a plastic ice cream spoon in the casket with me, because if I make it to Heaven, there will be ice cream! Will there also be a pack of dogs waiting for me at the Rainbow Bridge? Serious question. -- (From B in Pleasant Prairie, Wisconsin)

A: The love of pets is a modern phenomenon. In the biblical period, animal pets were not known because they were expensive to feed and they were vulnerable to predators. They were also emergency food when times were tough. Our modern life, which provides us with fences, doggy bags, and pet food have given us a sensitivity to the unconditional love we both give and receive from our furry friends. So I am with you in the belief that they do go to Heaven.

The Bible does not say they don't, so the way I look at it we are just filling in the dimensions of love that God created in our world. It is true that animals are not made in the image of God, but it is true that God blessed them with the same blessing that was bestowed upon us, "Be fruitful and multiply." (Genesis 1:22).

As far as your belief that there is ice cream in Heaven, I am sorry to have to demur. Our souls have no animal appetites and so have no need to eat. The only possible defense of the view that God gives us gelato is that eating ice cream is not about getting food. Eating ice cream is about getting joy. We will see. God bless you and all the ways we share love.