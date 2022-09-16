God Squad: What can we do to prevent suicide?

Q: My 20-year-old cousin took her own life this past Sunday. My heart is heavy in the loss. I've asked this question to a few people. Got different responses, too. Will my cousin be forgiven of this sin?

I know our God is a loving God, and forgiving God. Would he have such an unforgiving heart for someone with mental illness, including, depression, anxiety, etc.? I know God has our lives planned out, so He knew she would do this one day, anyways! I know he gives us free will to do what we want to do, whether it's to live a sinful life, or trying to be as sinless as possible. I know we're all sinners, and we will die in sin too. But we have that chance, to have everlasting life too. I'm going through so many different emotions at this time.

I'm a Christian, and so was my cousin. As a matter of fact, she graduated from a Christian school just a couple of years back. Thank you for taking this time to help me to make sense of something my mind can't grasp. Blessing always. -- (From L)

A: May God comfort you and your cousin's entire family on this terrible loss. To answer your question directly, I believe that God will receive your cousin's soul in the World To Come and restore in her soul the joy and hope that eluded her embodied life in the world that is. Even though taking innocent life is a sin, what she did was not a sin; it was the result of a fatal medical illness. Her ability to choose life with her free will was taken from her by a chemical imbalance in her brain or a genetic abnormality. The spiritual issue of her death is not whether or not she is guilty, but how can we help the next one on the brink of suicide choose life and live.

There is a phone number all people who struggle with suicidal thoughts should know and it is the national suicide hot line. THERE IS BIG NEWS. NOW ALL YOU HAVE TO REMEMBER ARE THREE NUMBERS -- 988. Call 988 and a sensitive, informed healer will pick up on the other end.

Since mental illness is an illness, it has treatment protocols and people at risk should avail themselves of professional medical help without guilt or fear. We who love them must also be attentive to signs of suicide.

When a family member writes or speaks about harming themselves we must immediately try to get them help or check to see if they are on their meds, if they have already been prescribed. "I was just joking" is not an acceptable response to our interventions. There are also spiritual responses to suicidal threats. Let me be clear, NONE OF THESE REPLACE THE NEED FOR PROFESSIONAL MEDICAL CARE FOR THE MENTALLY ILL. However, they do add a layer of love and concern and compassion.

One of the great gifts of being a member of a church or synagogue or temple or masjid is that it surrounds us with a spiritual community. People who are not your family but care about you can often supplement or even replace dysfunctional families who have lost their bonds of love.

The COVID pandemic increased the amount of suicides in the country because it increased the amount of isolation and loneliness in the country. Zoom services can connect us remotely but they cannot connect us truly. Together we thrive but alone we wither.

We all need a third place in order to live a healthy happy life. We need home and we need work/school and we need some third place that embraces us because of a shared interest or belief. The pub in Irish culture was a third place for many. In the past Jews on the Lower East Side in New York often used the "shvitz", the steam bath, as a third place. Bowling leagues, country clubs, and other communities of shared interests can serve as third places. And always there were houses of worship. Places of gathering that gave out connection in return for physical presence. The decline of religion in our secular age has weakened houses of worship and has put our lives lived together at risk.

Finally, such communities of faith remind us that God is with us through all our struggles. There is a reason why all 12-step programs invoke the need for belief in a higher power to help us cope with addictions we cannot control. Believing that God is our rock and salvation is the greatest gift religion can provide to a troubled soul.

Let us pray that we can embrace all the lonely people before they lose hope of ever being found.