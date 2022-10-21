GOD SQUAD: Why would God command Abraham to sacrifice his son Isaac?

Q: Good God Squad piece this week, Rabbi! I am preaching this coming Sunday on that father/son relationship of Abraham and Isaac at my church in Patchogue, N.Y., where I serve as pastor.

I love your thinking, compassion, and writing (you are a fine writer, indeed), but I question your saying that Abraham believed that God "would make him do it." I do not remember scriptural references to God placing the weapon in Abraham's hand. What kind of a God would ask us to do bad things to please God?

Have you ever heard Leonard Cohen's song about Isaac? We are performing it this coming Sunday. I have deep concerns about our common patriarch, Abraham. God says kill your son (Isaac) and he says, "OK." Sarah says abandon your son (Ishmael) and Abram says, "OK." Oy. I was born and raised in a military family and I know orders and obedience. But I also know that "just following orders" is a defense that rarely stands up in court.

You also stated that being made in the "image of God" means that "when we kill an innocent person we are killing the image of God." Then why was God so willing (eager, even) to kill the many innocents among the guilty in Sodom and Gomorrah? God was talked out of that by a human. God needs us to help God become a better God. And God created us in God's image for selfish reasons: God was lonely. Shalom and Other Blessings! -- Reverend D from Patchogue, NY

A: Thanks for your kind words, my spiritual brother. I hope this gets to you by Sunday church services. I write midrash. A midrash is a story about a story in the Bible. The ancient rabbis began this Jewish and highly spiritual art form in the first century and all of them tried to cut their teeth on the impossible story of the sacrifice of Isaac in Genesis chapter 22. Most of them could not figure it out and changed their focus to Isaac's faith and courage rather than Abraham's obedience to an immoral command. The result of Isaac's willingness to be sacrificed by his own father produced a rabbinic doctrine the rabbis called "The merit of our forefathers" (Hebrew: zechut avot).

According to this doctrine all the Jewish people after Isaac benefit from his act and draw upon his massive store of virtue on the High Holy Days of Rosh Hashana and Yom Kippur that just ended. This is similar but not identical to the Christian belief that the virtue of Jesus establishes salvation for all who come after his sacrifice. Of course, the two incidents are not the same. Jesus was killed and Isaac was not. However, the notion that we all draw upon the virtue of our spiritual ancestors for our salvation is eerily similar.

Now let me share with you my midrash that tries to figure it out.

The clue to the story is its strange beginning, "And it came to pass after these things that God tested Abraham..." (22:1). What things? My best guess is that the test of Abraham with Isaac was provoked by Abraham's vacillation at his wife Sarah's demand that Abraham send his first born son Ishmael and his mother, Abraham's wife Hagar, into the desert with just a little water and no protection. This was a terrible demand from Sarah to kill her rival wife and her son. Abraham could not bring himself to firmly reject Sarah's murderous jealousy. He vacillates over her demand and that is when God intervenes and tells Abraham in words that drip with bitter sarcasm, "Listen to Sarah" and implying "Listen to her and not to me." God assures Abraham that Ismael and Hagar will be protected by God and will become a great nation (Ishmael is the ancestor of the Muslim people). However, God was not sure if Abraham actually believed in the promise to Hagar and Ishmael or was just trying to get rid of the unloved wife and the unloved son. The only way to know if Abraham believed in both promises -- the promise to make both Isaac and Ishmael great nations -- was to test Abraham. The perfect test and indeed the only test was to ask Abraham to sacrifice Isaac while at the same time believing that God would not actually require him to go through with the sacrifice. That is exactly what happened. Abraham passed the test and proved that he believed in God's promises to both his sons.

What we learn from this is that sometimes the willingness to sacrifice the least loved among us leads to the sacrifice of the best loved. It is a terrible test but it was compelled by a weak man who had to prove he was worthy of being God's messenger to the nations..