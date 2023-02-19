The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will hold no-cost Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more.
Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer questions and discuss the decisions individuals will need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.
Medicare 2023 workshops to choose from include:
Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road (in room N2, use north Entrance A)
Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to noon
Wednesday, March 22, 10 a.m. to noon
Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m. to noon
Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m. to noon
Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road
Wednesday, June 14, 10 a.m. to noon
Paddock Lake Village Office, 6969 236th Ave.
Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m. to noon
Bristol Village Office, 19801 83rd St.
Wednesday, Aug. 9 10 a.m. to noon
Due to limited seating, reservations are required.
Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008 to make a reservation or to learn more.