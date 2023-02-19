The Kenosha County Aging & Disability Resource Center will hold no-cost Medicare workshops for those who are new to Medicare, or those who want to learn more.

Trained benefit specialists will be available to answer questions and discuss the decisions individuals will need to make, including the basics of Medicare coverage, options for private health and drug coverage, and public benefits that can help with health care costs.

Medicare 2023 workshops to choose from include:

Job Center, 8600 Sheridan Road (in room N2, use north Entrance A)

Wednesday, Feb. 22, 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, March 22, 10 a.m. to noon

Thursday, April 20, 10 a.m. to noon

Wednesday, May 24, 10 a.m. to noon

Salem Lakes Village Hall, 9814 Antioch Road

Wednesday, June 14, 10 a.m. to noon

Paddock Lake Village Office, 6969 236th Ave.

Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m. to noon

Bristol Village Office, 19801 83rd St.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 10 a.m. to noon

Due to limited seating, reservations are required.

Call the ADRC at 262-605-6646 or 800-472-8008 to make a reservation or to learn more.