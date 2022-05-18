 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
agate
GOLF LEAGUES

Golf Leagues

Bristol Swingers

Low net—Yvonne Siedjak 35 (A), Kathy Tenuta 35 (B), Dianne Neu 40 (C). Low putts—Siedjak 15 (A); Anne Springhoff, Tenuta 18 (B); Neu 40 (C). Chip-ins—Carol Peratt (No. 9), Tenuta (No. 9). Gross under 50—Siedjak 46.

Buratti

At Spring Valley CC

Low gross—Aaron Archibald 36, Pete Onosko 38, Ray Sommer 38, Mike Vernezze 38. Low net—Vernezze 31.8 (A), Dan Shatkins 31.6 (B). Skins—Timm Clark, Sommer (A); Ned Perri, Doug Spitzer, Shatkins 2 (B).

Double Sauzeeeg

At Brighton Dale Links

Blue Spruce Course, front nine

Low scores—Jim Anderson 40, Larry Pacetti 41, Warren Kekabah 42. Skins—Dave Knuth (No. 1), Pacetti (No. 6), Joe Bilotti (No. 8). Closest to pin—Jeff Valeri (No. 3), Bilotti (No. 8). Low under average—Valeri 7.5.

Grandview

At Bristol Oaks CC

Low net—Jon Leiting 34. Skins—Leiting (Nos. 5 and 8), Dick Schend (No. 3), Dale Brandes (No. 2).

Muni Monday Seniors

Low scores—Art Moreno 39, John Ruffalo 41, Tom Bernhardt 42, Ron Soulek 42. Putting holes—Fred Herter (No. 3), Moreno (No. 6).

Muni Senior

Low gross—Joe Anderson 41 (A), Fred Feivor 44 (B), Dave Barthuly 47 (C), Bob Krummel 53 (D). Low net—Tom Goetluck 31 (A), Feivor 30 (B), Ron Housman 28 (C), Steve Yurchak 32 (D). Long putt—Rich Lindquist. Closest to pin—Joe Anderson.

