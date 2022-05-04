 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
GOLF LEAGUES

Golf Leagues

  • 0

Double-Sauzeeeg

At Brighton Dale Links Red Pines Course

Low scores—Jason Barnhill 40, Kelly Donovan 41, Warren Kekahbah 42. Closest to pin—Barnhill (Nos. 4 and 9). Low under average—Donovan (minus-2). Skins—Donovan (No. 3), Barnhill (No. 9).

