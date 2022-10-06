Golf outing raises money for female pilots, Easter Seals in honor of Colleen Deininger

Colleen Deininger was set to take a flight to attend a graduation party with her daughter and two grandchildren June 10, 2018. At this point, Deininger had been flying for over 25 years with over 4,800 hours in the air. But on that day, she, along with the passengers of her aircraft, did not make it to the graduation party they set out to attend. All were killed due to a mechanical issue with the plane.

Since then, to honor her mother, Calla Ricciardi has organized an annual golf outing and dinner that raises money to donate to scholarships for female pilots and Easter Seals of Kenosha.

"I did my first one in August of '19, but we didn't do it (for two years) because COVID," Ricciardi said. "So this is just a second time that I did it (and) I do have it scheduled again for July 31 of 2023."

This year's event brought 95 people out to golf and 20 for dinner, raising about $19,500 from the golf outing, $5,000 of which was used for two scholarships for female pilots through the Kenosha Foundation and $9,000 donated to the Easter Seals of Kenosha.

Deininger was born Dec. 16, 1936 in Warren Ill., and grew up in Green County Wisconsin. After high school, she attended Green County Teachers College. Deininger married her husband, Frank, July 27, 1957, and moved to Kenosha three years later.

After teaching for a number of years, Deininger went back to school and graduated from Carthage College in 1966. In September of 1975, she opened Realty Corp., which later became one of the first Century 21 franchises in Kenosha.

Deininger retired after 40 years of success with her realty business, and started working for her pilot's license in her mid-50's. She took many flights as part of the Angel Flight Volunteer network to transport sick passengers to their medical appointments, and she was know for her love to fly and helping her family and friends get to their destinations.

She was involved with her community as a co-founder of the Kenosha Women’s Network, past president of the Kenosha Board of Realtors, member of the Alpha Delta Kappa sorority, and was involved with other organizations throughout her lifetime. Deininger was an advocate for advancing the rights of women, a long-time member of the Kenosha Country Club and an avid golfer.

"It just really makes me very happy to keep the memory of my mom alive," Ricciardi said. "My mom was a very strong family person so I know she has to be very happy that I'm making an effort to get all of her family together for the golf outing."